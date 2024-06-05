4 Great Things to Do in the Sullivan Catskills This Summer

The Sullivan Catskills have an enchanted feel that rises like the mist from the Delaware River on a cool summer morning. There are 156 sparkling lakes among its thousand acres of mountains and woodlands, and easily twice that many ways to have fun. Come explore the Sullivan Catskills, wander the backroads, take a couple of hikes, enjoy its award-winning hotels and restaurants and see why so many people return again and again to the land that birthed standup comedy and hosted the Woodstock Festival. Here are four outstanding places to visit in the Sullivan Catskills this summer.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

click to enlarge Courtesy Sullivan Catskills

, the superbly reinvented site of that famous 1969 party, is a nexus of peace, love, and music to this day, with a 1960s museum and a diverse, jampacked summer schedule of world-class sounds. (The Outlaw Music Festival, Melissa Etheridge, and Deep Purple are a few hot names coming to the stage this summer.) The newest feature: onsite camping options that include glamping and tent, RV and car-camping sites just minutes from the music, with splendid views and vibes.

Do Good Spirits

click to enlarge Courtesy Sullivan Catskills

Do Good Spirits in Roscoe handcrafts fine beverages using New York State ingredients. This summer is the first for their new Staple Gin, produced with Rachel Ray and perfect for refreshing summer cocktails. Come check out the Bootlegger line of spirits at the tasting room and Garage Bar, where they pair perfectly with fresh, local gourmet eats, and weekend live music.

Landers River Trips

click to enlarge Courtesy Sullivan Catskills

Landers River Trips takes people out on the water for epic raft, tube, canoe or kayak adventures. They’ve been doing this since 1955 and they do it right. They’ve got eight launch locations and three riverside campgrounds. On land, visitors can explore the charming hamlet of Narrowsburg, overflowing with art and cute shops to explore. Stay at the Blue Fox Motel and delight in the seasonally driven menu at The Heron.

Upward Brewing Company

Upward Brewing Company in Livingston Manor is a great place to bring the crew (kids of all ages are welcome) and savor some great local fare washed down with award-winning beers. Outdoor seating beside the pond is blissful and the quick hike up Beer Mountain, part of Upward’s 120-acre preserve, leads to breathtakingly pretty Catskills views.

For more inspiration about what to enjoy on a trip to the Sullivan Catskills, visit Sullivancatskills.com or download the Sullivan Catskills Go! mobile app to start planning your visit.



