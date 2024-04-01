Four Delaware County Towns To Visit By Bus

With a rich history as a center of industry, agriculture, and recreation, Delaware County in the Great Western Catskills is home to many towns with charming Main streets that have access to everything visitors could want within walking distance. Add to that the fact that many towns are also accessible by the popular Trailways bus line, so even visitors without a car can enjoy a day- or weekend-long Catskills adventure.

Here are four Delaware County towns with cozy hotels, farm-to-table restaurants, independent shops, arts and cultural events, and quick access to the great outdoors all within a few minutes' walk.

Andes

click to enlarge Photo by Natalie Chitwood, courtesy Great Western Catskills. Housed in a beautifully renovated barn, Wayside Cider's taproom is the perfect spot for a welcome drink.

Tucked inside a quiet valley, Andes is a hidden gem along Route 28, its Main Street chock-full of shops, restaurants, galleries, and event spaces to enjoy.

Stay at the Andes Hotel, a reimagined inn at the hamlet's center with a restaurant that serves up crave-worthy spins on comfort food. For a stellar welcome drink, head to Wayside Cider, which has been sourcing wild and abandoned homestead apple trees to make its cider since 2014. Just across Main Street is Dana's Place, a streamside bar with eclectic decor offering up homey pub fare.

Ready to explore? At Diamond Hollow Books, shoppers will find a curated list of book titles, a reiki practitioner, and the occasional book reading by a literary world giant. Just five minutes from the hamlet's center is the Andes Rail Trail, a scenic 3.9-mile trail that takes hikers through breezy meadow and soaring pine barren.

Delhi

click to enlarge Photo by Riikka Olson, courtesy Great Western Catskills. The Stonehouse in Delhi is a destination for handcrafted wares.

A lively hub located along the West Branch of the Delaware River, Delhi has attracted a diversity of independent business owners, restaurateurs, and cultural movers and shakers to its Main Street.

Spend the night at the West Branch House, a quaint B&B tucked away on Franklin Street. On Main Street, The Blue Bee Cafe is a must-visit for breakfast or lunch, and just a few doors down is Hollow, an elegant little spot with an internationally inflected menu.

In search of souvenirs? Head over to The Stonehouse, a shop filled with handcrafted wares ranging from Moroccan rugs to ceramics, candles, and jewelry. Get a feel for the cultural scene at Bushel Collective, an experimental, collectively run space that hosts everything from art exhibitions to yoga workshops to film screenings. Want to get into nature? Take a short walk to the Delhi Trails at Mt. Crawford, 4.5 miles of trails that take hikers up the mountain ridge above the village.

Fleischmanns

click to enlarge Courtesy Great Western Catskills. An exhibition at 1053 Gallery in Fleischmanns.

Looking for a place to truly get away from it all? Just over the Delaware County line from Ulster is Fleischmanns, a small community dotted with historic homes tucked into the forested mountainside.

Book a stay at the Arts Inn, a colorful B&B on Main Street where guests can enjoy homemade dinners, yoga, and regular live music and theater events. In the morning, pop over to The Village East for pastries, coffee, and tea. Grab a cocktail and hearty bistro bites at The Print House and enjoy live music and an always-spinning vinyl record collection. Pop into Two Stones Farm Store and Creamery to load up on the farm's own cheeses, plus alpaca knitwear and goat milk soaps. For a dose of cosmopolitan culture, take in an art exhibition at 1053 Gallery.

Stamford

click to enlarge Photo by Troy Selvaratnam, courtesy Great Western Catskills.

Located in the northeast corner of Delaware County, Stamford has been a Catskills destination since the 1870s, when the "Queen of the Catskills" would welcome city dwellers traveling north by train.

Stay at The Vine on Main, a modern motel with views of the mountains. Fuel up at T.P.'s Cafe, a sunny spot offering homestyle breakfasts and comfort food. Ready to shop? Find stylish mountain-themed merch at Catskill Outpost or pop into The Shop at Catskills Junction for original jewelry, apothecary goods, and a curated selection of vintage items. When it's time to enjoy some fresh mountain air, get a rental from Big Lug Bicycle Outfitter and wheel over to the Catskill Scenic Trail, 26 miles of a former railroad track now used for recreation of all kinds.

