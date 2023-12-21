Where to Spend New Year’s Eve in the Hudson Valley

Step into 2024 with style! The Hudson Valley is the place to be for New Year’s Eve, offering a mix of festive, fun, and classy celebrations. Whether you’re shaking off 2023’s woes on the dance floor or aiming for an elegant entrance into 2024, we’ve got the lowdown on the hottest Hudson Valley spots to spend New Years. Explore historic venues, savor farm-to-table dinners, groove at disco extravaganzas, indulge in celestial feasts, revel in live shows, or stop by a tropical party. Cheers to a fresh start!



Hudson House & Distillery: New Year’s Eve Brunch and Party

1835 Route 9W, West Park

December 31 at 11am and 7pm

The historic Hudson House & Distillery will be hosting two events on New Year’s: a boozy brunch starting at 11am and an all night party starting at 7pm. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve party are $150 and include access to the open bar, a four-course dinner, party favors, and midnight snacks. Dinner entrees include New York strip steak au poivre, Faroe Island salmon, and potato gnocchi. There’ll also be a champagne toast, a live stream of the ball drop, and live music from The Jungle Love Band.

Millstream: 2024 New Year’s Eve Celebration

114 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

December 31 at 7pm

Spend your New Year’s Eve with farm-to-table dining in an 18th-century mill house. In 2020, the Millstream Tavern underwent an extensive renovation, including a complete kitchen update and the construction of a new bar. Now, the dining experience offers a choice between an 80-seat dining room with expansive windows or outdoor seating overlooking Sawkill Creek. At the tavern’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, you can enjoy exclusive dinner specials, a late-night bar, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The festivities start at 5pm and continue until 1am.

Glen Falls House: New Year’s Eve with Love Games

230 Winter Clove Road, Round Top

December 31 at 9pm

Love Games will be dropping beats at The Glen Falls House Catskills hotel. With DJs Lauren Murada, Finn Jones, and Uncle Rudy from the Good Room nightclub in Brooklyn, expect a night of disco dancing at this free event. That same day, there’s also a prix fixe with chef Jay Rodriguez. This multi-course meal includes leeks vinaigrette, cassoulet, granola profiterole, and your choice of snacks. The prix fixe is $80, with reservations required.

The Maker Hotel: Celestial New Year’s Eve Celebration

302 Warren Street, Hudson

December 31 at 7pm

For a year-end “family style feast of the ages,” stop by The Maker hotel’s Celestial New Year’s Eve Celebration. The party ticket, priced at $150, allows entry from 10pm to 1am. It offers an open bar featuring specialty cocktails, wine, and beer, as well as entertainment throughout the night with performances and tarot readings by Lexxe & Her Magical Troupe, a DJ Tsidi Dance Party, late-night bites, and a midnight champagne toast. Alternatively, the $500 all=access ticket provides a comprehensive experience from 7pm to 1am and adds on the multi-course feast.

Jet Set Tiki Bar: NYE @ The Copa (Toasted x Jet Set)

50 Front Street, Newburgh

December 31 at 8pm

The Jet Set tropical tiki bar is joining forces with the Toasted live music venue to throw a New Year’s Eve party on Newburgh’s waterfront, featuring music and performances curated by AUSTRA & Friends! Enjoy the beats of Latin percussion bands, groove to multiple DJs, and witness live flamenco and salsa dance performances. Tickets to the party are $10 and can be purchased online.

Ashokan Center: New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance 2024

477 Beaverkill Road, Olivebridge

December 31 at 5:30pm

Ring in the New Year at the Ashokan Center’s New Year’s Eve dinner and dance. For $30, enjoy live dance music like swing and waltzes with Swingology, contras and squares with Wheels of the World, and cajun two-steps with Pont Ondulé, as well as dance callers John Krumm and Bob Isaacs. The event includes a cash bar with local beers and wines, as well as a late night snack table from 11pm to 1am. Dinner is available at 6pm, with reservations required, and check-in begins at 5:30pm.

Silk Factory: New Years Eve at The Silk Factory

299 Washington Street, Newburgh

December 31 at 7pm

The Silk Factory is offering a night of dancing, dining, and celebration across two floors with multiple bars. Revelers can enjoy delicious food, craft cocktails, and a state of the art sound and light system. The event features music by DJs Serious and H2O throughout the night. The ticket includes admission and a champagne toast at midnight, and attendees must be 21 or older. Parking is available in two lots, at the nearby church, and on the street, with overflow parking at the church school.

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater: Almost Queen

1008 Brown Street, Peekskill

December 31 at 8pm

End your New Year with Almost Queen at the Paramount Hudson Valley Arts. This tribute Queen live show, featuring a deliberate four-piece band, promises signature harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Lead vocalist Joseph Russo, inspired by Freddie Mercury since winning Queen tickets at the age of 10, has showcased his talent through lead roles in “Evita,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “Hair” across the US and Europe. The show, running from 8pm to approximately 10:30pm, includes an opening act by Steve Leonard. Note that no outside food or drink is permitted, and backpacks or large bags are not allowed inside.





Daryl’s House Club: Rolling Stones Tribute Shows

130 Route 22, Pawling

December 31 at 7pm and 10pm

Experience a night of rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia with Brown Sugar, a Philadelphia-based Rolling Stones tribute band. Formed in 1994 by Keith Souder and Michael Mosley, Brown Sugar promises a high energy performance at Daryl's House Club this New Year's Eve. The early show kicks off at 7pm (doors open at 5pm), and the late show starts at 10pm (doors open at 9pm). General admission tickets to this all-ages event can be purchased online.

Colony Woodstock: The Felice Brothers & Friends

22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

December 31 at 9pm

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Colony Woodstock with The Felice Brothers & Friends. The Felice Brothers, hailing from the Catskills, will showcase their folk-Americana-rock-country sound, marked by profound lyrics and captivating melodies. Their latest album, “From Dreams to Dust,” explores themes of time, nostalgia, and transformation. Joining them is Katy Kirby, a New York-based songwriter, whose second album, Blue Raspberry, delves into the complexities of intimacy and queer love. The event starts at 9pm, and doors open at 7pm.

The Grandview: New Year’s Eve Gala

176 Rinaldi Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

December 31 at 7pm

From 7pm to 1am, The Grandview is hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala overlooking the Hudson River. For $160 per person, guests can enjoy a six-hour, top-shelf open bar, a cocktail reception with passed hors d'oeuvres and a diverse menu including seafood, Italian, American, Spanish, and Chinese delights, followed by a dinner with pasta, salad, and a choice of entrees. The evening concludes with a dessert featuring layers of caramel chocolate mousse cake.

The Vinyl Room: ’80s & ’90s Themed Costume Party



396 Main Street, Beacon

December 31 at 8pm

This New Year’s Eve, nostalgia meets celebration at The Vinyl Room. This record-centric venue features a bar with crafted cocktails, culinary tapas, and a curated selection of craft beer and wine. Beyond beverages and cuisine, The Vinyl Room stands out with an in-store record shop and bottom-floor arcade. At the ’80s and ’90s Themed Costume Party, DJs Tekwun and Paulie Feva will set the musical backdrop, and attendees have a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize for the best costume.

Scribner’s: NYE Dinner & Disco Party

13 Scribner Hollow Road Hunter

December 31 at 5:30pm

Scribner’s Catskill Lodge invites you to a disco-themed celebration from 5:30pm to 2am. The festivities kick off with a dinner at Prospect starting at 5:30pm, priced at $150 per person ($75 for children until 7pm), including dinner, one drink, and entry to the party. For those not joining for dinner, just entrance to the party is $60 per person. There’ll be drinks from 6pm to 1am, a dessert bar at 10pm, and music from DJ Sara La Puerta & Friends in the Library and DJs Les Freqs in Prospect.