Album Review: Apocalypse | Going Up in the World: Apocalypse 1982-83

Apocalypse | Going Up in the World: Apocalypse 1982-83

(Cherry Red Records)

Apocalypse, a five-piece group from South London, formed in the musical ferment of post-punk England in 1979. With their punchy, horn-driven sound and striving lyrics, the band slotted in with musical contemporaries such as the revered Jam, Redskins, and Dexy’s Midnight Runners. The local angle here is band cofounder and current Kingston resident Tony Fletcher, on guitar and keyboards. Fletcher has since gone on to international renown as a prolific music writer and currently hosts multiple podcasts. The leadoff track, “Teddy,” was produced by Paul Weller and originally released as single on Fletcher’s Jamming! Records label in 1982. The song features a driving ska beat, soul-inspired vocals, and cool synthesizer punctuation. Fans of English power pop will find much to enjoy. And the spirit of this short-lived band lives on: Fletcher and guitar and vocalist Tony Page have released excellent music this year as the Dear Boys.