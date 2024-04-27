Beaconites! Podcast Chronicles City’s Stories

In 2007, journalist, editor, and podcaster Zach Rodgers moved to Beacon, where he became intrigued by the city's stories. With a desire to create a news platform focused on Beacon, he finally realized his vision in January 2020 by founding the Beaconites! podcast. Since then, Rodgers has published over 100 interviews with local personalities, ranging from city leaders and business owners to artists and activists. “My goal is to get people to share their authentic selves and highlight this community,” says Rodgers. “95 percent of the listeners are Beaconites, and the other 5% are people who want to move here.”

Beaconites! episodes typically feature 40 to 60 minute deep dives with guests, divided into two segments: one highlighting the guest and the other focusing on Beacon itself. The episodes, which are released twice a month on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the Beaconites! website, are recorded at the Beacon AV Lab, a recording studio and audio-video workshop in the old Beacon High School.

The podcast had a tricky launch. Because it started right before the pandemic, Rodgers was forced to switch to remote recordings. “There were times where I thought, 'Am I gonna have to stop doing this?'” says Rodgers. “It’s hard to get recording equipment to people in their homes.” So, he made a small recording kit—a microphone and headphones in a metal case—which he would drop off at his guest's doorstep. They’d use it, then put it back outside for him to pick up, clean, and use for the next guest.

Rodgers returned to conducting in-person interviews after a year and a half, and the podcast is going strong. Episodes have covered various topics, including political discussions like a state of the city address with Mayor Lee Kyriacou. Additionally, there have been more community-centric episodes featuring interviews with longtime residents like George Atkinson, a 96-year-old Beaconite who still lives in the same house where he was born.

Some standout episodes include talks with Zandy Mangold—an ultramarathon runner and coach known for tackling over 100 mile races—and artist Greg Slick, whose work delves into neolithic art themes. “My favorite episodes are the ones that were recommended by word of mouth,” says Rodgers. “People I never thought to interview, but that others recommended, like two women from a midwifery who I'd never met.”

Another notable episode features Zakiyah Maynard, who shared her experience of becoming homeless after moving to Beacon in 2014. “When she came on the podcast, she was living in provisional housing outside of Beacon and wanted a home here,” says Rodgers. “I believe because of the podcast, she was connected to somebody with a place she could move into. That, to me, makes the whole project worthwhile.”

Reflecting on the current state of news, as well as his podcast's mission and values, Rodgers notes, “Local media has just been decimated, and we need local coverage to survive in some way so that people can educate themselves and hold power to account. So, in a way, the Beaconites! podcast is an experiment: Can I create something that's sustainable, that will inform people about their community and replace some of what's been lost with local media?”