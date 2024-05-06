Amanda Palmer Hosts Author Conversation Series in Woodstock

click to enlarge Michael Murchie Amanda Palmer

“The original intention of Graveside was to open for the span of a one-year lease,” reads the website of Graveside Variety , the Woodstock pop-up arts venue opened last year by town resident and famed performer Amanda Palmer and others last year. “But the outpouring of warmth and enthusiasm from the community has made it clear how necessary this type of space is.” The venue is ending its run in June, but it’s bowing out with a bang: Its schedule for its final weeks includes a three-part series featuring Palmer in conversation with prominent authors that will take place on May 12, May 18, and June 1.

The series commences on May 12 at 12:30pm with a conversation between Palmer (herself the author of several books, including 2014’s best-selling The Art of Asking: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Let People Help) and Elizabeth Lesser, the cofounder of Omega Institute, to talk about her latest book, Cassandra Speaks: When Women are the Storytellers, the Human Story Changes. On May 18 at 1pm, Palmer will talk with music journalist Kathryn Yeske Taylor about her recent book, She’s a Badass: Women in Rock Shaping Feminism. The run convenes on June 1 at 1pm with the host chatting with educator Leslie Jamison about her 2024 memoir, Splinters.

The author in-conversation series featuring Amanda Palmer will be held on May 12, May 18, and June 1 at Graveside Variety in Woodstock. Tickets are $25 for each event. See website for tickets and details.