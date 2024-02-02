Elixxr Cafe in Beacon: Adaptogenic Lattes for Holistic Wellness

click to enlarge Photo by Meghan Spiro

Most concoctions on the menu at Elixxr Cafe in Beacon intentionally blend at least half a dozen ingredients, which can be further stretched with add-ons. There’s no alcohol here, although “sometimes, I feel like a bartender,” says Alyssa Karnatz, one of the botanical mixologists.

Several beverages resemble cocktails and the serving station is laid out like a chemistry lab. There is indeed alchemy and thought behind the organic, “high vibrational” drinks crafted with exotic ingredients at this new wellness café on Main Street.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Elixxr Cafe Elixxr Cafe founder Desiree Leigh Honigsberg.

Desiree Leigh Honigsberg first opened up shop a year ago at Hudson Valley Food Hall, which has served as an incubator for several local restaurants and food businesses. When she found there was a market for her adaptogenic lattes, she started looking for her own brick and mortar. Before last Thanksgiving, she moved into an adorable storefront of her own a block away.



Pink and white dominate the clean, minimalist room containing five tables, comfy chairs with armrests, and a row of seats along the wall. Vibey music curated by Honigsberg, a Beacon native, contributes to the chill mood.

When health issues and hormonal imbalances led Honigsberg to explore alternative therapies, she discovered herbal remedies and clean eating, which, alongside practices like yoga and meditation, paved the path to her wellness. Elixxr grew out of her desire to share the knowledge she had gained and to create a place for people to enjoy drinks centered on a holistic, herbalist lifestyle geared toward maximizing health of the mind, body, and soul.

Buzzwords

For the uninitiated, practitioners of adaptogenic, high-vibrational herbal powders, mushroom tinctures, and other supplements speak their own language. A quick primer: Honigsberg defines adaptogens as “plants, roots, and fungi that help the body manage stress and support balance in our overall well-being.”

Humans have used herbs to heal for thousands of years. Modern practices are influenced by Traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda. It can take a while to comprehend the properties of reishi, mucuna, schisandra, agaricus, cordyceps, lion’s mane and other unfamiliar ingredients that make up the drinks at Elixxr.

“Mucuna is known as the dopamine bean of the herbal family,” says Honigsberg. Herbalists can make claims, although the FDA adds a caveat to herbal supplement packaging indicating that product statements “have not been evaluated” and the contents are “not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Honigsberg has her own disclaimer: “It’s all about finding out what works best for you, what resonates with you and what helps you feel empowered to achieve your goal and become your highest self.”

Some drinks are caffeine-free and many are matcha or espresso- based. The coffee beans come from Poughkeepsie-based North River Roastery. Gimme a Golden Glow ($8) consists of turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, sarsaparilla, lemon zest, oat milk, and maple syrup topped with blue lotus. There’s also tea, two chai drinks ($7 and $9) and two seasonal matcha drinks ($8.50).

All of Elixxr’s elixers are adaptable and customizable. Adaptogen Support add-ons ($1) include Ashwagandha (stress and anxiety relief), He Shou Wu (hair growth and longevity) and Shatavari (hormone balancing and antioxidant). Collagen ($1.75), matcha ($2.50), rose ($2) and an espresso shot ($1.50) are available as extras. The plant-based nut milks used in the drinks are made in-house and available for sale by the quart in old-school glass milk jugs.



In addition to Anima Mundi Apothecary powder and tonic from Brooklyn, Elixxr also serves and sells Exalted Alchemy tinctures like Grief Relief, Sad Support, and Addiction Ally created by Beacon-based Jess Kravit, who blends principles from herbalism, astrology and energy healing. Along one wall, shelves display other items for sale, including herbs and cacao.

The Healing Power of Mushrooms

Adaptogenic mushrooms show up in many guises at Elixxr. Beyond the disco-style mirrored-tile sculptures that adorn the store, they appear on the menu as chaga, reishi, shiitake, agaricus, and lion’s mane. “Some mushrooms improve brain functions and are available in a concentrated tincture or powder, so they are easily accessible, more potent and beneficial for the body,” Honigsberg says. Flavor is also important. In addition to its healing properties, chaga also adds an earthy essence that balances well in the lattes.

Shroomy White Mocha Matcha, which comes with single-origin matcha, chaga, reishi, vanilla, cocoa butter, oat milk, and maple syrup is a popular seasonal drink ($8.50).

Elixxr’s signature drink with the most ingredients, Cosmic Cacao ($10), consists of a raw cacao from Cacao Lab in Kingston, rose, cinnamon, cardamom, cayenne, tahini, coconut butter, water, and honey (topped with rose petals). Between the neon green of matcha, the sunshine-yellow of turmeric, the ruby-red of hibiscus, and the electric blue of butterfly pea, Elixxr’s drinks are a colorful feast for the senses.

Some beverages even seem to glow. When iced up, the Lavender Matcha London Fog ($8.50) resembles a black and tan stout-and-ale combination—albeit with green on top and bright white below. The radiant purple Intuitive Botanical Refresher’s hue turns bluish toward the top with the addition of ice and sparkling water.

On weekends, Elixxr’s sole food offering, Sweetie Pie’s pop tarts, handmade in Westchester with real fruit filling and from-scratch dough, sell out fast.

Lifelong Beaconite Taina Lopez raves about the Matcha Latte ($7.50). “When they sprinkle it with rose petals, it’s like a ceremony,” she says. “It feels luxurious to take time from the day and enjoy a serene, peaceful moment.”