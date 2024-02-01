Hudson Valley Events This Week | February 26 - March 3

Looking to get out of the house this week? Here's what's happening near you in the Hudson Valley this week.

It’s Basic Film Screening

February 28 at Hudson Hall

The idea behind the Universal Basic Income concept is a simple one—giving unrestricted direct payments to the people will improve their financial circumstances. Since 2020, HudsonUP has launched three UBI cohorts in the city of Hudson and currently serves 128 Hudson residents who receive $500 a month, guaranteed. Marc Levin’s film It’s Basic profiles several UBI pilot programs in the US and explores the power of money, the importance of dignity, and the ongoing work of providing an income floor through the eyes of guaranteed income recipients who have witnessed firsthand the life-altering effects of financial stability. Panel discussion following the 6pm screening. Free.

Event Details It's Basic Wed., Feb. 28, 6 p.m. Hudson Hall 327 Warren Street, Hudson Hudson

Ballet Hispanico

March 2 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

Ballet Hispanico is not only one of the nation’s most renowned Latino dance organizations, it is also a catalyst for social change, providing a haven for Black and Brown families seeking place and artistic sanctuary since 1970. By creating the space for Hispanic dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispanico uplifts marginalized artists and youth, which, combined with the training, cultural pride, and the power of representation, fuels the organization’s trajectory. For its stop at the Mahaiwe, the company will perform Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, ¡Si Señor! ¡Es Mi Son! (excerpt) by Alberto Alonso, Danse Creole (excerpt) by Geoffrey Holder, Buscando a Juan (excerpt) by Eduardo Vilaro, and 18+1 by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano. 8pm. $34-$84. Great Barrington.