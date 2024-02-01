Poetry | February 2024

Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Dementia



My daughter says my mind is sliding

words lost at sea, snagged in seaweed

tangled in silt



the round thing you put your supper on



I have post its on my fuzzy night shoes

my favorite red fruit, the photo

of my sister, or maybe my aunt



pills from my daughter dissolve on my tongue



post its on top of post its, no idea

which is the right one and what on earth

is calamander doing on my desk



living in the shadow of the valley of lost words



but where was I going with all this? oh yes,

she (Lucy? Layla?) says no more bourbon

but I hide it somewhere, ha!



but look! there is toilet paper

floating into the harbor

followed by persimmon and potato peeler



I scoop them up in the thing with holes

dry them off and take them home

yet still fewer and fewer words



until I walk out of this watery world

under spinning stars and

a yellow saucer in the sky



—Claire Scott



Bridgespotting



Warm air over the ancient river

You ask the name of that bridge

It’s not what you think, I say

It’s not what they say, I think



I’m wrong again

The bridge had another name

Words across water

The spans of time crisscrossing



But the name doesn’t matter

As we float above

Elevated somewhere in between

There and here



The rushing water keeps its own time

Uses its own quicksilver language

We hear it murmured in the night

We discover it together



—Cyrus Mulready



City Lexicon



Ferry ride

Ocean voyage squeezed

into a bay



Financial District

Greed squeezed

into respectability



Subway

Strangers squeezed

into intimacy



Skyscraper

A village squeezed

into elevators



Glance

Lust squeezed

into a flash



—Joanne Grumet



The Grass Field



We were riding to the beach

When you called out

I circled back and we laid the bikes down



The remains of an animal

A red fox maybe

Or a coyote

Scruff of patchy fur and bones



He had crawled under the dry brush

At the side of the road

Next to the marsh



Ivory teeth

Lay scattered

In some sort of prophesy



You laid your towel down

Spreading it out on the dry sand

Then we moved the body



We took it to the field behind my house

And dug the grave with my dad’s camp shovel



It took all afternoon and when we were done

We weren’t sure what to do

So we smoked

The army issue Lucky Strike

We had stolen from your dad



Then we laid ourselves down in the grass

Where no one could see



We were only boys

And it was just a dog



—Augusta Block



Lost Poem



this poem has been

lost.

if found,

please return.



we miss it.



—Paloma Kop



When I think of the way the heart



wants what it wants

I think of my daughter’s friend S, born in a boy’s body, who asked for bits of starshine as soon as he could name them: bracelets, boas, rhinestones. Quick to trade cargo pants and tees (laid out by mama each morning) for sparkle and spin, S came to our house to totter the crabgrass in plastic heels and crinkled princess gowns, dollar-store strands of rubies and pearls. I heard them once, five years old, chatting like church ladies. “Do you want to be a boy or a girl?” my daughter asked in her fairy-godmother-make-a-wish voice. S answered: “girl.” “Well,” she granted, “you just have to dress like one.” They played quietly on. And in that small tea-party of silence, she opened wide a door of tulle and lace and crinoline, as if to say: Come in. You are welcome here.



—Wendy Kagan



Not King of Exquisite Tastes



“About palates I am never wrong,” he claimed

as I sat in the chair waiting. “Me, too,” I thought.

We had been talking about the finest eating

establishments on Cape Cod, and I imagined

he was referring to the exquisite flavors of foods,

not only his favorites, but those of others as well,

but when he said, “This might leave a bitter

taste in your mouth—the pinch might hurt

a little,” I realized that I was actually lying down,

not sitting, and that dressed in a light blue gown

and masked, wearing magnifying goggles,

he was not a master chef, but my dentist, the needle

in his hand looking anything but appetizing,

the future gold crown for my tooth, not my head.



—Jim Tilley



Haiku



Early morning light

Lifts the night like a blanket

Who rises? Who sleeps?



—Sydna Altschuler Byrne



The Long Ride Home



i just don’t want to go home.



can’t we just stay here?

just us?

in the car

with the heat cranked up?



we can talk about books.

we can talk about summer.

we can say things like

“i’m going to miss you”

and mean them.

we can hold hands.

for now.

for a while.



we can breathe deep,

together.

inhale,

exhale—



uneasy and shaky

like something too important

to go unsaid

somehow

still going

unsaid.



we can talk about

the things we’ve done together

and try to ignore

all the time

we’ll miss.

we can talk about

songs that remind us

of each other,

that we’ll listen to over and over again

in the space between.



we could just as easily not talk.



there are few things

more beautiful

than silence between two people

with a

genuine

connection.



i do not want to go home.



can’t we just stay like this?

for now?

for a while?



forever?



—Ian Gillis



Jury Duty After Life



Got the notice, it’s my duty,

must report,

but

will tell them my wife died

a few weeks ago, two days before

our 49th wedding anniversary,

so unsure how good of a juror I can be

not thinking clearly yet,

how can I put it,

still kind of

raw...

dreamt of my wife last night

and she was not dead

just normal—is this what’s

expected

or

do we come back

as something else? If so,

I’d like to come back a bee,

short span of time

as we know it, yet

busy and productive

collecting nectar

carried to community hive

producing sustainable honey...

not a bad assignment

for a bag of meat

to turn into;

and

you can fly!



—C. P. Masciola



To the Patron Saint of Lost Things



Saint Anthony, I pray once more for why

I kneel before mahogany or pine.

You stole, how cleverly, a precious cry.



In life, they chopped his bloodless fingers off,

A smoker’s hand, nails stained with tar like mine.

Saint Anthony, I pray once more for why.



He lies so still, I wait for him to cough,

My fingers intertwined wait for a sign

You stole, how cleverly, a precious cry.



Here, numb, I pretend to pray, myself I scoff.

A mere social courtesy, benign,

Saint Anthony, I pray once more for why.



To shed a tear across my face and drop off,

Incapable to alter or refine,

You stole, how cleverly, a precious cry.



How deep is the puddle I stand in, a trough,

Of tears unshed, enough to build a shrine.

Saint Anthony, I pray once more for why

You stole, how cleverly, a precious cry.



—Shane Romer



2023



as bombs strike the earth

every eye focused on war

even potatoes



after the bombs fall

red mitten in the schoolyard

warming the silence



—Jennifer Howse



Delightfully Misheard on the Radio



“Your nothing is enough for me.”



—Christopher Porpora



For Better or Worse



First the roof flies off the courthouse.

Paper whirls—a swarm of petty griefs

Winters around us in the gale.

That’s apocalypse—a frieze in motion—

Then the sky opens like the door to a visitor.

Confusion jungles—a crowd of noise—

My eyes, dartlike, meet yours—

Needled, venomous, swiftly true—

That’s when the moon unhinges herself.

Howling—horror—but there is a hole in me

As empty of fear as the space above—

I already lived through the morning

Where you did not love me anymore.



—Emily Murnane



Manatee



Gray zen torpedoes

stealthily silently softly glide

pffffffff pfffffff

breathy water mammals

bobbing blimps turning rolling

reflected fluid visions

quiet conversations

a sacred temple, a master class

be humble, move slowly with purpose

and breathe, great gulps of life



—Eileen Bailey



Fly Fruit Fly



Those annoying little fruit flies

Are simply a sign

That you have fruits around somewhere.

And that’s healthy.

If there are too many fruit flies

And you get annoyed by more than ten of them,

Then you might have some fruit

That is a little too old

And too soft

And maybe too squishy.

Keep count of those flies

They are communicating with you.



—Sebastian Isler