This Week's Top Hudson Valley Events: April 15-21

click to enlarge Photo by Harald Krichel Author David Sedaris at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2018

An Evening with David Sedaris



April 18 at Paramount Hudson Valley

Since his breakout moment in 1992 when he read his essay “Santaland Diaries”—a sendup of his time spent working at Macy’s department store as an elf—on National Public Radio, Sedaris has been skewering himself and his family with a rapier wit. Consider him the patron saint of dysfunctional families and oddball enthusiasm. 8pm. $55-$80.

Paige Turner’s “Drag Me to the ‘80s”

April 19 at City Winery Hudson Valley

Known as the love child of Pee Wee Herman and Barbie, Paige Turner is one of New York City’s most recognizable names in drag. Turner’s live show is a bit like being trapped in a music video with a blond bombshell determined to get you to sing along. Presented by Big Gay Hudson Valley. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their totally awesome ‘80s best. 8pm. $35-$45.

Nick Waterhouse

April 19 at Bearsville Theater

Los Angeles singer, guitarist, and DJ Nick Waterhouse makes a tasty, timeless cocktail of rootsy sounds born of the 1950s and ’60s: R&B, rockabilly, soul, garage rock, doo wop, and torchy jazz. A producer as well (the Allah-Las), the songwriter cites such impeccable influences as Mose Allison, John Lee Hooker, Bert Berns, and Van Morrison’s Them. Waterhouse has waxed a whole crate of singles and EPs as well as six full-lengths, the most recent being 2023’s The Fooler. (Get Zep! covers you know who April 12; LaMP lights up April 20.) 8pm. $30-$65. Bearsville.

Slapshot

April 19 at Empire Underground

Slapshot was founded by lead vocalist Jack “Choke” Kelly in 1985 following the dissolutions of his preceding outfits, Negative FX and Last Rites, two short-lived-but-legendary bands that were contemporaries of the better-known first-wave Boston hardcore punk locals SS Decontrol, Gang Green, the FU’s, DYS, and Jerry’s Kids. Younger Bostonians the Dropkick Murphys are such fans that they even organized a Slapshot tribute album. Tattoos and testosterone will be in full effect for this one. With Faded Line, From Within, Remains of Rage, and Apocalypse Tribe. (Neon Trees glow April 21; Queensryche and Armored Saint crusade April 26.) $21.65. Albany.

Two Gentlemen of Verona, New Jersey

April 19-21 at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck





“The Two Gentlemen of Verona, New Jersey” lovingly chides Shakespeare’s least-lauded play. In this original take from Poughkeepsie-based troupe Definitely Human Theatre, four Elizabethan theater artists are commissioned by a mysterious, wealthy patron to devise a new hit comedy. Things go awry as big personalities clash and competing egos trip up rehearsals. The unexpected arrival of two intruders results in an offer the players can’t refuse, further derailing proceedings in this spin on the 16th-century comedy.

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

April 19-21 at Times Union Center





In this Italian-inspired circus show, which debuted from the award-winning Quebecois troupe in 2005, the clown Mauro envisions that his own burial will take place amid a carnival atmosphere and be attended by tender angels. The show contrasts the grand with the intimate, the silly with the tragic, and the beauty of perfection with the appeal of imperfection that is “more commedia dell’arte than French nouveau cirque” as the New York Times wrote in 2006.

“Down Memory Lane”

April 20 at the Bridge Street Theatre

click to enlarge Photo by John Sowle Cabaret veteran Flo Hayle will be performing for the last time on April 20 at Bridge Street Theater in Catskill.

Ninety-four-year-old Flo Hayle made her television debut at the age of nine at the New York World's Fair of 1939 in a General Electric demonstration. The love of limelight stuck and she went on to have an illustrious career as a cabaret performer in high-class nightspots like Don't Tell Mama and Freddy's Supper Club. On April 20, Hayle bids adieu to the stage with a final performance two days before her 95th birthday.

“Michael Lindsay-Hogg: Talking Pictures”

April 20-June 2 at Hudson Hall, opening reception April 20

The “Buñuel of portrait-painters”—high praise, especially from none other than acclaimed film director Wes Anderson, himself an aesthetic visionary and avid collector of Lindsay-Hogg’s imaginary portraits. Artist, author, and director, Lindsay-Hogg has had an illustrious career that has included directing music videos for the likes of The Who and The Rolling Stones as well as the feature-length Beatles documentary. Now, the self-taught painter celebrates his recent move to Hudson with a solo show of his refined outsider art at Hudson Hall. The exhibit, up through June 2, opens with a reception on April 20 from 5-7pm.