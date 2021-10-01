The Top Hudson Valley Cider Donut Spots

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Shops at Jones Farm

We asked and you answered—here is the definitive list of the best places to get apple cider doughnuts in the Hudson Valley. These cinnamon-sugar sweets are an iconic staple of fall upstate and a tasty reason to drop into the area’s many farm stands. Each of these markets offers much more than doughnuts. Visit an orchard to pick-your-own apples, or quench your thirst after the day’s trek with a glass of hard cider. There are also plenty of pumpkin patches and other family-friendly activities, making visits fun for all ages. Check out these picks for some of the best places to snack on a sweet autumn treat and enjoy the fall season below.

Tantillo's Farm Market | Gardiner

This fourth-generation family owned farm is famous for its award-winning apple cider doughnuts. They’re baked fresh daily in the farm stand’s kitchen by Jeannine Ridgeway, part of the third generation to work at the market, and her team. Grab one (or one dozen!) of these cinnamon sugar-dusted treats and shop the pies and other baked goods that they whip up in-house. There’s also homegrown produce for sale, including apples and gourds, as well as cider and other artisanal goods from local makers. For another sweet treat, visit their ice cream stand, featuring selections from Gardiner’s Gillette Creamery. Open every day, except Wednesday, from 10am to 6pm.

The Shops at Jones Farm | Cornwall

At the Shops at Jones Farm, the famed apple cider doughnuts are made in a traditional cake style, and come in three varieties: plain, cinnamon sugar, or just white sugar. Find them along with cakes, pies, and cookies at Grandma Phoebe’s Kitchen. There’s also a country store carrying locally made jams and honey. End your visit with a trip to Clearwaters Gifts, an old dairy barn converted into a store featuring products from over 500 vendors from around the United States. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 5pm year-round.

Fishkill Farms | Fishkill

This 270-acre produce farm bakes cider doughnuts year round, so you’ll never have to go too long without one! Visit Fishkill Farm's doughnut window and pick one up for yourself, along with a coffee from North River Roasters. There's also a grill that serves up burgers, sandwiches, and even apple cider slushies. Wash everything down with a glass of hard cider from Treasury Cider, made entirely with apples from the orchard. The farm also offers pick-your-own apples and pumpkins by reservation. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

Wallkill View Farm | New Paltz

In addition to delicious cider doughnuts, Wallkill View Farm market sells several varieties of homegrown and local produce, including the Ferrante family's famous sweet corn. Visitors of all ages can explore the pumpkin patch, get lost in the corn maze, bounce on the Peter Pumpkin Jump, and feel their way through the hay tunnel for some autumn fun. There’s also free hay rides and lawn games. In addition to the fruits and vegetables in the market, the onsite bakery offers pies, muffins, breads, and other pastries. The apple cider doughnuts are made daily, and come in three styles: plain, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar. Pair it with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate, and consider grabbing a strawberry donut on your way out. The farm is open daily from 9am-6:30pm.

Vera's Marketplace | Cold Spring

For over 10 years, the Giordano family has been whipping up apple cider doughnuts at Vera’s Marketplace & Garden Center all year ro nd . The treats are available plain, dusted with confectioner’s sugar, with cinnamon and sugar, or just with cinnamon powder. Vera's also sells a selection of homemade products like pickled quail eggs and mozzarella cheese made onsite, as well as cookies, breads, jams, and other goods from local Hudson Valley artisans. During the fall, shop mums, pumpkins, and gourds, as well as scarecrows and other festive lawn decorations. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-5pm and Sunday from 9am-2pm.

Golden Harvest Farm | Valatie

Since 1988, Golden Harvest Farms has made apple cider doughnuts year round, claiming the top spots in several Capital Region cider doughnut contests. While their recipe is a secret, one of the keys to their success is that they’re made with the freshest apple cider, milled right on the farm. The same cider press has been used at Golden Harvest’s roadside stand since the 1960s. Pick up some cider-infused goodies and enjoy nine varieties of home baked pies, including the seasonal classics—apple and pumpkin. Pair it all with a jug of fresh-pressed apple cider, or head next door to Harvest Spirits, the farm’s distillery, for a stiffer treat. All of the spirits are made onsite, and most are made with apples and other produce grown on the farm. Open daily from 8am to 6pm.

Love Apple Farm | Ghent

You never have to wait for cider doughnuts at Love Apple Farm, where they are baked fresh each morning. The doughnuts are just one part of the bakery’s extensive menu, which includes apple turnovers, apple crisps and pies, cupcakes, and shortbread cookies. Get it all at the market, which houses the bakery treats along with other locally made goods, including coffee from Berkshires-based roaster No. Six Depot. Don't take too long getting there, as the kitchen will close for the year on November 26. The farm also offers apple U-pick through October, a free petting zoo, and a playground open between 8:30am and 4:30pm. The farm is open daily all year round from 9am to 5pm.

Saunderskill Farms | Accord



There’s something for everyone at Saunderskill Farms with a bakery that offers several gluten-free and vegan options. Their famed pies, in flavors like blueberry, apple, and mixed berry, are available for purchase whole or by the slice. The scrumptious cider donuts are made with local cider and come in plain, cinnamon sugar, and powdered sugar styles. The farm also offers pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, along with a massive corn maze and hayrides, so all ages can join in on the fun. Enjoy lunch with views of the garden and pond, and wash everything down with a cup of hot mulled cider. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

Montgomery Place Orchards | Redhook

Apple lovers, this farm is the perfect place to be! In addition to their cider doughnuts, Montgomery Place Orchards makes apple pies ready to take home and bake. These pies aren’t filled with ordinary apples, though. They’re made with the best baking varieties from the orchard, which grows up to 70 types of apples each year. Shop traditional types, including Cortland and Golden Delicious, or a more modern one like Sweet 16, which has a spicy-sweet cherry candy flavor. There’s even antique apple varieties such as the Johnathan apple, discovered in Woodstock in the 1800s. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 9am-6pm, and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.