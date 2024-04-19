Magazzino Adds the Art of Italian Cooking to its Repertoire with Cafe Silvia

Food may be a necessity, but the culinary arts are a form of expression; gastronomy can evoke emotion just as powerfully as other types of creation. And when food and art intersect at a regional cultural powerhouse, consumers are engaged on a multisensory level.



This multisensory concept is celebrated at Magazzino Italian Art, a museum and research center in Cold Spring dedicated to Italian art—from the postwar Arte Povera movement to today’s contemporary artists.

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Borkowski Chef Luca Galli, originally from Milan, now resides in Garrison and focuses on bringing Italian flavors stateside with local Hudson Valley ingredients.

The center also features its own eatery, Cafe Silvia, located within the site’s Robert Olnick Pavilion which opened last September, adding 13,000 square feet of exhibition space to the grounds. The cafe focuses on authentic Italian small dishes and pastries, providing a tranquil space to sit, eat, and meet after exploring the museum’s 20,000 square-foot space and the pavilion’s added 13,000 square feet of exhibits.

“Cafe Silvia is a cozy space with a beautiful view of the museum’s grounds,” says chef Luca Galli, who is from Milan and currently resides in Garrison. “Visitors often spend time at the cafe between breakfast and lunch, and this could happen before or after admiring the art exhibits. The cafe is an extension of the Italian experience provided at Magazzino—from the art to the food, everything seamlessly weaves together to provide a slice of Italian culture and history.”

Cafe Silvia was named after the mother of Nancy Olnick, who cofounded Magazzino with her husband, Giorgio Spanu, in 2017. Chef Galli was brought on to lead Silvia after studying at the Hospitality and Culinary Institute in Clusone, Italy and working at fine dining establishments around the world like Harry’s Bar in London, San Domenico in New York, Joia in Milan, and others.

The restaurant combines high-quality Italian products and recipes with local Hudson Valley produce, some of which is grown in a small garden right on the museum property. Of course, espresso in all its many forms is available for a post-art jolt, along with sweet treats like sfogliatella, tiramisu, and crema al limon. If you’re in the mood for something more savory and substantial, the cafe also serves hot paninis, housemade lasagne, ricotta and spinach ravioli, and a cannellini bean and scallop soup. The star dish, named for Italian artist Mario Schifano features an umami mix of chickpea puree with shrimp, crunchy guanciale, and parsley sauce. “It’s like being in Italy,” Galli says, “from breakfast to lunch and aperitivo. You can even try the experience of a real Italian coffee.”

This spring and summer, Cafe Silvia will host Viaggio con Luca: The History of Regional Italian Cuisine—a dining series taking place every third Friday, pairing regional Italian dishes with wines that highlight the culture and history of a specific region. Savor and learn about cuisines from Piemonte, Lombardia, Veneto, Campania, Sardegna, Sicilia, Toscana, and Lazio—which will also coincide with the heritages of artists featured at the museum.

“The goal is to take traditional Italian dishes and reinterpret them in a new and exciting way,” he explains. Each specialty will be offered for a limited time on the cafe’s daily menu after the event. Tickets are available online for $50, which includes museum admission, and events take place at 1 pm on the following dates:

“Everyone is welcome,” Galli says. “Our team and I are happy to share our passions and offer the best Italian experience.”

April 26: Piemonte

Vitel tonnè (cold sliced veal with creamy tuna sauce)

May 10: Lombardia

Riso al salto alla milanese (crispy rice pancake)

May 24: Veneto

Baccalá mantecato alla veneziana (creamed salted cod)

June 14: Campania

Frittata di spaghetti alla napoletana (Neapolitan spaghetti omelette)

July 5: Sardegna

Culurgiones (potatoes and pecorino ravioli with mint)

July 26: Sicilia

Macco di fave con cicoria (fava bean puree with chicory)

August 2: Toscana

Pappa al pomodoro (traditional tomato and bread soup)

September 6: Lazio

Pasta Amatriciana (rigatoni, cured pork, tomatoes and pecorino)

Cafe Silvia is open Friday through Monday, 11am-5pm. Magazzino Italian Art is open Thursday through Monday, 11am-6pm.

