Kingston Social Brings Art, Espresso, and Curated Goods to Uptown

Kingston’s Uptown neighborhood has seen its share of changes over the past decade—not a sudden renaissance, but a slow, constant evolving. What’s remained consistent, however, is the desire for a laid-back spot to hang; the sort of place where visitors feel like locals and locals feel like family. Although there are a few of those already, newcomer Kingston Social adds a little something-extra to Fair Street as a combination cafe, mercantile, and art gallery.



“It’s our love letter to Kingston,” says Anne Sanger, who co-owns the business with Samara Daly and Helena Palazzi. “It’s a place to enjoy authentic Italian coffee, gifts for the home in a curated general store atmosphere, and contemporary art in a gallery setting. But it’s really about enjoying the beautiful things that we can make our lives revolve around. Bringing beauty to the everyday.”

click to enlarge Yellow House Productions Seating for Kingston Social's cafe area incorporates curated art.

Sanger is no stranger to the Uptown scene, as the owner of Pinkwater Gallery since 2019—a 2023 Chronogrammy winner. The gallery hasn’t closed, but has been incorporated into the new shop, whose airy space is essentially a choose-your-own-adventure: cafe to the left, shopping to the right, featured art hanging in each room.

“Our objective was not to take market share but to contribute and improve the neighborhood, so we reached out to fellow cafes and shops to collab on what’s been missing in the scene,” Sanger says. “We saw an opportunity for gifts that spark imagination for both adults and kids, a cafe with European sensibilities, and ways to make life more artful in general.”

click to enlarge Yellow House Productions

In the mercantile section, you can browse items for the home like handmade Amana Woolen Mill blankets, high-end cutting boards, Falcon enamelware, and more, sourced by brands both near and far known for quality design and sustainable practices. You’ll also find locally made gourmet products like Nine Jams from Hudson, Laurel & Ash maple syrup, Woodstock Honey, and others. “Samara is the brains behind the mercantile and really found a great mix of items that are high-quality, approachable, and fun, too, like our line of art products for kids,” Sanger says.

The cafe, inspired by Palazzi’s Italian-Scandinavian roots, lines the opposite side of the room with a set-back seating area. “We’re offering an Italian coffeehouse experience with espresso and cornetti, which are the Italian version of French croissants, while going for the feel of the Swedish tradition of fika—a coffee break during which you gather with friends and unplug for a bit,” Sanger says.

click to enlarge Yellow House Productions A coloring table for kids to play at while parents chat or peruse the art.

And there’s enough space for both the work-from-cafe types and the mom-group meetups alike, with a dedicated coloring station for the kids (or kids-at-heart). “A lot of young families have moved to Kingston, and it’s funny because we thought to have items that appeal to kids, but then ran out of decaf during our first week because we didn't think to expect so many nursing or pregnant moms who don’t want caffeinated drinks,” she laughs. “We’ve stocked up!”

And although the caffeinated drinks are fab and include typical espresso, cappuccino, latte, and drip coffee drinks from Tostini—a small roaster in Napoli, Italy—they also offer a variety of herbal teas, Italian sodas, gelato, and pastries. “It’s great because we’ll have people coming in for an espresso, who sit down and look at the art, then realize they’re in a gallery, as well,” she says. “Art galleries can be intimidating to people; I saw it with Pinkwater’s other space, it’s not always easy to bring people in when they’re just walking by. But here, people come in for gelato and end up enjoying the art.”

click to enlarge Yellow House Productions

This summer’s exhibit features “The Archives of Karen Barth,” ethereal abstract works by late painter Barth who passed away in 2015. “So far it’s been received well; her widower and son came by for the opening and said they loved seeing her work out of storage and on the walls for others to enjoy and purchase,” Sanger says.

The exhibits are part of the reason why the space is white with tall ceilings and ample light. But also because the trio felt that the airy, Scandi feel would be uplifting and inviting. “We all met in Kingston years ago, and when this building was available for lease, we asked the owner if she’d sell it; she liked that we were three women entrepreneurs looking to do a very community-minded business and agreed to sell,” Sanger explains.

click to enlarge Yellow House Productions

“We did a lot of renovations, including removing the drop ceiling to find an original tin ceiling. The building is from the 1920s and we actually found an issue of the Kingston Freeman & Journal from 1925 in the ceiling. We love Kingston because there’s so much history and natural beauty, but also for the spirit of creativity and entrepreneurism that thrives here. Kingston has changed a lot in the last five years when I opened Pinkwater, but it’s still a great place to start something creative.”

