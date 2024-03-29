Henry's at the Farm 2.0

A serene, winding road just off bustling 9W makes for a memorable entrance to the tucked-away Buttermilk Falls Inn and Spa, an award-winning resort set on 75 acres along the Hudson in the hamlet of Milton. Long-lauded as a peaceful spa escape, the site is also home to fine-dining restaurant Henry’s at the Farm, which over the years has consistently attained accolades for its inventive farm-fresh menus. After extensive reservations, this year, Henry’s aims to raise the bar with a redesigned dining room, the addition of outdoor seating, and a new executive chef at the helm, Cherilyn Polito, who specializes in global cuisine with a locavore soul.



“I love fusing cultures—which is probably because I grew up in an Italian household cooking with my grandparents, so I have Italian foundations with French training from the Culinary,” Polito says. “But then I like to add a local twist by incorporating seasonally available ingredients—and with spring here, we’ll be able to include more from both our on-site farm and from the nearby farms opening up.”

click to enlarge A new private dining space downstairs seats up to 32, and there is additional seating upstairs and outside.

Polito, a CIA grad who also trained at Disney World, came to Henry’s in 2019 as a line cook. She quickly moved up to chef de cuisine before stepping aside during the pandemic to assist with other businesses. But when an opening at Henry’s became available again, she jumped at the chance to return, this time to lead.

“I fell in love with the kitchen, the property, and the Buttermilk Falls business overall when I first started here,” she explains. “So I’m thrilled to be back; I missed it. And I’ve been excited to try out some new menus; there’s much more we’ll be able to do.”

Although their evolving menu will switch to its next iteration in April, the current offerings include popular starters like calamari that comes with traditional Italian preparation or with a spicy buffalo twist and a creamy spinach and artichoke paired with crisp toasts drizzled with garlic-infused oil. Entrees like the pistachio-crusted Chilean sea bass with red bliss potatoes, haricot vert, and beurre blanc ($48) and the double-cut pork chops with herb mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and mushroom sauce ($35) are among top picks.

“Pork chops usually aren’t ordered as much as other dishes elsewhere, but here it’s probably the top pick; we grill them and then finish them in the oven with this delicious creamy mushroom sauce, made with mushrooms sourced from an organic grower, Flowering Sun Ecology Center,” Polito explains. “We might keep this on for spring, along with a few other options like our very popular French onion soup, which is made with a broth from beef bones through Hudson Valley Cattle Company. But we’ll be introducing exciting new dishes, too, like sourdough pizza.”

Also new: a weekly changing prix fixe menu is available Monday through Thursday, offering a three-course meal for $34.95 per person. Previous options include savory starters like coconut curry mussels or buffalo chicken sliders; entrees from seared salmon to trofie alla vodka; and rich desserts like devil’s chocolate and orange olive oil cakes.

The spring weekend brunch menu will include standards—eggs Benedict with homemade biscuits, individual quiches, elevated options like challah French toast with fresh berries and whipped cream ($18), or buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, brined in hot chili honey and topped with apple slaw ($18).

The resort’s on-site Millstone Farm provides the kitchen with organic herbs, fruits, veggies, honey, and eggs. (It also houses a separate sanctuary for rescued animals like donkeys, pigs, peacocks, and llamas.) Polito also uses microgreens sourced from Tiny Greens Farm in Fishkill, wild-caught seafood, and Murray’s chicken.

At the bar, fresh fruit purees flavor specialty cocktails that also change seasonally based on fruit availability. A revolving wine list by the glass ($12-$18) or per bottle ($50-$200) features a selection of local favorites, as the resort partners with nearby wineries Whitecliff and Benmarl, among other global picks.

All of this can be enjoyed in the recently redesigned dining room, which has been expanded to twice its size and features a marriage of rich jewel tones, luxe textures, warm lighting, and maximalist wallpaper that remains eye-catching yet unintrusive. “The owner, Robert Pollack, picked out the new design from start to finish,” explains Alex Marvulli, executive assistant to the CEO and CFO. “When he first showed us the deep velvety green chairs and wallpaper with leopards, it was a new direction but we trusted his vision and it all just came together so nicely—very warm and inviting.”

Marvulli notes that the restaurant’s extensive renovations include the bar, expanded to accommodate six additional seats, and a new private dining space downstairs that seats up to 32, with windows looking into the kitchen. As the weather warms, guests can dine on the new upper and lower patio deck that offers tabled seating and lounge furniture all overlooking the swan pond and its park-like surroundings.

Polito adds: “Milton isn’t known for being a foodie destination, so to be able to offer this level of fine dining, at this beautiful property, makes it a true hidden gem.”

Dinner is available Monday-Thursday from 5-9pm; Friday 5-10pm; Saturday 5-10:30pm; and Sunday 5-8pm. Weekend brunch goes 11 am-3pm. Happy hour at the bar takes place weekdays from 4-6pm and includes half-off wine by the glass, cocktails, and beer, in addition to a small bites menu featuring oysters, duck wings, sliders, and more.