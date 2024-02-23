Games Galore at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie

With springtime on the horizon, the instinct to cozy up on the couch is thankfully giving way to a fresh desire to finally get out of the house. Whether it’s weekends with the family, date night, or a hang sesh with friends that could use a little lift, the emporium of entertainment that is Spins Bowl in Poughkeepsie offers a variety of delightful ways to shake up the same old routine.

Beyond its reputation as a premier bowling destination with 26 family lanes and 8 VIP lanes that can be booked up to a day in advance, Spins Bowl is home to six cutting-edge axe throwing lanes and its 8,000-square-foot Redemption Arcade.

This year, after three years of invigorating axe throwing games that utilized classic wooden dart boards, Spins Bowl has leveled up the thrill of the throw with interactive axe throwing games. Players can choose from over a dozen games, from Duck Hunter to Whack-a-Mole to tic-tac-toe, and the laser-projected, interactive game will appear right on the wall in front of them. Even better, each hit or miss is registered by the system, which automatically scores the game and keeps the fun right on rolling. Player can rent a lane for an hour and one of Spins Bowls’ axe masters will always be on hand to guide the process.

Over at Spins Bowl's expansive Redemption Arcade, 4,000 square feet of gaming delights await. With almost 80 games spread throughout the arcade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from enthusiastic gamers to kids of all ages and anyone who appreciates a little retro-themed fun. From classic arcade cabinets to cutting-edge virtual reality games, there's no shortage of entertainment options to explore. Challenge friends to a round of competitive air hockey, shuffleboard, or NBA Hoops, or embark on a journey through gaming history with vintage options like Pac-Man and Galaga. Rack up the points, then cash in on a giant teddy bear or another nostalgic prize to take home.

Need to refuel in between rounds? Spins Bowl’s in-house restaurant and bar has all of the comfort food faves on-lock, from wings to nachos, to burgers, as well as fountain drinks and ice cold beers and cocktails. Whether bowling, axe throwing, arcade games, or a combination of all three is on the agenda, an evening or weekend trip to Spins Bowl delivers a fun and freeing experience for all ages.