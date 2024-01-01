Western Massachusetts Road Trip

Set against a bucolic landscape that has inspired generations, the western Massachusetts Berkshires offer an inspiring and rejuvenating getaway from the Hudson Valley or New York City. From boutique shopping to world-class arts venues, farm-to-table dining, industry-leading cannabis dispensaries, and some of the best outdoor action in the Northeast, there's a little something for visitors of all interests to enjoy.

Berkshire Museum

39 South Street, Pittsfield (413) 443-7171

Berkshire Museum features the wonders of fine art, natural science, and history. Located in the heart of downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Berkshire Museum has been serving the community of Pittsfield and greater Berkshire County for 120 years. With a vast collection of paintings, sculptures, and taxidermy specimens, as well as the only aquarium in Berkshire County, Berkshire Museum offers inspiration for all ages. Discover the permanent collection, rotating and traveling exhibitions, as well as unique and engaging programming.



Berkshire Roots

501A Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield (413) 553-9333 Berkshireroots.com

Doing #DryJanuary? Why not try #HighJanuary? Berkshire Roots warmly invites you to redefine your January. As one of Massachusetts leading cannabis cultivation and dispensary operators, we provide award-winning, craft cannabis grown right here, on-site in Berkshire County. Our expertise in cultivation, extraction and infused products are amongst the best in the state. Our Budtenders are here to "meet you where you are" in your cannabis journey. Newbie? We can help guide you through the wide array of products and form factors. Experienced? Our Budtenders will reminisce with you on your favorite strains and maybe get you to try something new.



Canna Provisions

220 Housatonic Street, Lee (413) 394-5055 380 Dwight Street, Holyoke (413) 650-2500 Cannaprovisions.com

Canna Provisions, home to Smash Hits cannabis, is an award-winning, woman-led, next-generation cannabis dispensary and cultivator focusing on a unique and thoughtful customer experience. Founded by established industry pioneers with years of extensive cultivation, regulation, and consumer sales experience, Canna Provisions stores provide a broad range of top-grade craft cannabis products that are locally sourced and thoughtfully produced. There's something for everyone with a huge selection of high-testing flower, Value Zip Value Ounces, hand-packed pre-rolls, edibles, great prices, and much more! Life is a journey. No matter the path, trust Canna Provisions to better your journey.



Crystal Essence

39 Railroad Street, Great Barrington (413) 528-2595 Crystalessence.com

For over 35 years, Crystal Essence has been curating an extraordinary collection of crystals, books, tarot and oracle decks, jewelry, and artful gifts. It is our mission to provide tools of transformation to support your path of growth and discovery. Our Wellness Center offers intuitive readings and healing sessions as well as dynamic spiritual workshops. Our store has become an oasis of healing and serenity in the heart of the Berkshires. Come, enjoy the peaceful community that has made us a destination for spiritual seekers for decades.



Berkshire Mountain Bakery

367 Park Street, Housatonic (413) 274-1313 Berkshiremountainbakery.com

Bakers of all-natural sourdough breads and pizza crusts. In this European-style bakery, traditional techniques rule the baking process and so most bread is naturally leavened with sourdough fermentation and hand shaped. The result is very digestible and delicious bread.



Mill River General Store

10 Mill River Great Barrington Road, Mill River (413) 229-2663 Themillrivergeneralstore.com

Nestled in the heart of New Marlborough, the historic, family-owned Mill River General Store offers a wide selection of products from like-minded local farms, artisans, and producers. Stop by for local meats, dairy, produce, pantry staples, beer, wine, spirits, and more. Open seven days a week, year round.



10 Railroad Street, Lee Nocoorslight.com

Come see why Moe's Tavern has been called the "Best small town bar in Massachusetts" and "Top bar outside of Boston" by Thrillist. The New York Times says we have a "near cultish following," and the Brewers Association named us recipient of the "Great American Beer Bar" award.



The Store at Five Corners

4 New Ashford Road, Williamstown (413) 458-6105

A chef-owned and operated cafe and specialty market serving a locally sourced, seasonally informed cafe menu featuring creative salads and sandwiches, to-go dinners, beer and wine, a scratch bakery, berkshire-made gifts, local coffee, and tea.



Casita

1111 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams (413) 346-4467 Casitaberkshires.com

Modern Mexican cuisine through a Berkshire lens. Fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients showcase the bounty of the Berkshires and the hard work of our local growers and farmers. From thoughtfully sourcing our products and ingredients, to teaming up with Second Chance Composting—we're dedicated to leaving a positive impact on both our plates and the planet.



Mad Macs Inc.

5 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield (413) 445-5858 Madmacs.com

Since 1998, Mad Macs Inc. has been Berkshire County's "go-to" for Apple sales, service, and iPhone repair. Other areas of expertise include PC sales and service, network services, VOIP systems, Pro AV, and managed IT services for SMBs.