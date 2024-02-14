High on Love: Canna Provisions' Cannabis Valentine's Gift Boxes

Forget chocolate and roses; this year, Valentine’s Day is for cannabis. While the research is still out on the exact relationship between cannabis and sex, anecdotal evidence suggests that the right dose of cannabis can enhance the senses and even boost the libido. What more could lovers ask for? This year, award-winning Massachusetts dispensary Canna Provisions is answering the call with Valentine’s Day gifts that are equal parts fun and freeing by dropping three love-themed cannabis gift boxes just in time for the holiday.

The three gift boxes—Love On The Brain, High On Love, and Canna Be Your Valentine—are available now at Canna Provisions’ locations in Lee and Holyoke and filled with indulgent delights that any cannabis connoisseur is sure to love.

Love on the Brain

For anyone looking for a little excitement, the energizing and uplifting Sativa-themed box Love on the Brain has all the buzzy goods on lock. The box comes with an NYC Haze "The Piff" five-pack of prerolls; Smash Hits Stardawg flower; Smash Hits Blue Dream Chillum (a chillum, for the uninitiated, is a groovy little pipe that holds a small amount of flower enough for a couple of hits); V-day appropriate pink Blazy Susan rolling papers; and a glass bowl.



High on Love

More of a Netflix and chill type of couple? The High on Love gift box has a mellow medley of Indica-forward products designed to downshift into bliss. The box includes a Smash Hits California Raisins pre-roll 5-pack; Smash Hits Chocolate Peaches flower (known for its choco-candy flavor and aroma and heavy body effect); a Smash Hits Hippy Slayer Chillum; pink Blazy Susan rolling papers; and a glass bowl.

Canna Be Your Valentine

Want to give your sweetie a little sugar? Move over bonbons—the Canna Be Your Valentine edibles gift box can satisfy any sweet tooth and boost the mood, too.

The box comes with Choice Chews Sativa Strawberry Lemonade Gummies; 1906 Love 1:1 Drops, which blend five herbal aphrodisiacs to boost arousal; Smashin Passion Betty's Eddies, infused with full-spectrum cannabis and natural aphrodisiacs like horny goat weed and maca root; and a tin of Her Highness Cinnamon Lips, which are adorable lip-shaped mints that are designed for microdosing and have the bonus of bringing fresh breath, too.

Whether it’s the first cannabis-themed Valentine’s Day or cannabis is a long-time bedroom buddy, the pros at Canna Provisions are available to guide customers on their journeys.

Purchase directly from the Lee dispensary for pick-up here. For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest product drops, visit Cannaprovisions.com and Smashhitscannabis.com.