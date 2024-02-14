 High on Love: Canna Provisions' Cannabis Valentine's Gift Boxes | Branded Content | Dispensaries | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event
Branded Content

High on Love: Canna Provisions' Cannabis Valentine's Gift Boxes

Presented with

Canna Provisions dispensary in Lee, Massachusetts
Canna Provisions dispensary in Lee, Massachusetts

Forget chocolate and roses; this year, Valentine’s Day is for cannabis. While the research is still out on the exact relationship between cannabis and sex, anecdotal evidence suggests that the right dose of cannabis can enhance the senses and even boost the libido. What more could lovers ask for? This year, award-winning Massachusetts dispensary Canna Provisions is answering the call with Valentine’s Day gifts that are equal parts fun and freeing by dropping three love-themed cannabis gift boxes just in time for the holiday.

The three gift boxes—Love On The Brain, High On Love, and Canna Be Your Valentine—are available now at Canna Provisions’ locations in Lee and Holyoke and filled with indulgent delights that any cannabis connoisseur is sure to love.

Love on the Brain

click to enlarge High on Love: Canna Provisions' Cannabis Valentine's Gift Boxes

For anyone looking for a little excitement, the energizing and uplifting Sativa-themed box Love on the Brain has all the buzzy goods on lock. The box comes with an NYC Haze "The Piff" five-pack of prerolls; Smash Hits Stardawg flower; Smash Hits Blue Dream Chillum (a chillum, for the uninitiated, is a groovy little pipe that holds a small amount of flower enough for a couple of hits); V-day appropriate pink Blazy Susan rolling papers; and a glass bowl.

High on Love

click to enlarge High on Love: Canna Provisions' Cannabis Valentine's Gift Boxes

More of a Netflix and chill type of couple? The High on Love gift box has a mellow medley of Indica-forward products designed to downshift into bliss. The box includes a Smash Hits California Raisins pre-roll 5-pack; Smash Hits Chocolate Peaches flower (known for its choco-candy flavor and aroma and heavy body effect); a Smash Hits Hippy Slayer Chillum; pink Blazy Susan rolling papers; and a glass bowl.

Canna Be Your Valentine

click to enlarge High on Love: Canna Provisions' Cannabis Valentine's Gift Boxes

Want to give your sweetie a little sugar? Move over bonbons—the Canna Be Your Valentine edibles gift box can satisfy any sweet tooth and boost the mood, too.

The box comes with Choice Chews Sativa Strawberry Lemonade Gummies; 1906 Love 1:1 Drops, which blend five herbal aphrodisiacs to boost arousal; Smashin Passion Betty's Eddies, infused with full-spectrum cannabis and natural aphrodisiacs like horny goat weed and maca root; and a tin of Her Highness Cinnamon Lips, which are adorable lip-shaped mints that are designed for microdosing and have the bonus of bringing fresh breath, too.

Whether it’s the first cannabis-themed Valentine’s Day or cannabis is a long-time bedroom buddy, the pros at Canna Provisions are available to guide customers on their journeys.

Purchase directly from the Lee dispensary for pick-up here. For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest product drops, visit Cannaprovisions.com and Smashhitscannabis.com.

This content was produced by Chronogram Media Branded Content Studio in collaboration with our sponsor. It does not necessarily reflect the attitude, views, or opinions of the Chronogram editorial staff. PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY. This product may cause impairment and may be habit-forming. For use only by adults 21 years of age or older. Keep out of the reach of children. This product has not been analyzed or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There is limited information on the side effects of using this product, and there may be associated health risks. Marijuana use during pregnancy and breast-feeding may pose potential harms. It is against the law to drive or operate machinery when under the influence of this product. KEEP THIS PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgment. The impairment effects of Edibles may be delayed by two hours or more. In case of accidental ingestion, contact poison control hotline 1-800-222- 1222 or 9-1-1. This product may be illegal outside of MA. This content is made possible by our sponsor. It does not necessarily reflect the attitude, views, or opinions of the Chronogram editorial staff.

Tags

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

Related Content

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation