13 Things to Do This Indigenous Peoples’ Day Weekend in the Hudson Valley

Embrace the vibrant culture and natural beauty of the Hudson Valley at its peak fall glory this Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend. From festivals and outdoor adventures in the brisk autumn air to comedy shows and art exhibits, there's something for everyone to enjoy. With a rich tapestry of events and experiences to choose from, we've curated a list of 13 Hudson Valley activities to satisfy your wanderlust and help you make the most of the long weekend.

O+ Festival | Kingston

Get ready for the return of Kingston’s beloved O+ Festival, an annual weekend-long celebration where musicians and artists come together to share their talents in exchange for health and wellness services donated by doctors, dentists, and complementary care providers. The festival will showcase 50 live music performances from an eclectic mix of bands and musicians at venues throughout the city, as well as over 25 visual art activations, film screenings, readings, and dance performances. There will also be ExplO+re health and wellness workshops and a free wellness ExpO+ with local vendors and preventive health offerings. The 2023 festival is scheduled for October 6-8. Wristband options and they full schedule are available online.

Field + Supply Fall MRKT | Kingston

This biannual curated makers’ market is back, hosting over 200 vendors at the gorgeous riverfront Hutton Brickyards property. Smaller items for sale include dainty brass cuffs from 8.6.4, and Skippy Cotton’s ornaments made from natural linen, organic cotton stuffing, and fragrant lavender. There’s also an array of high-end products, including handcrafted, zero waste furniture from Sawkille in Kingston. Enjoy views of the Hudson River while snacking on a sweet treat from Nancy’s of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery and listening to live music. The Field + Supply Fall MRKT runs October 6-8, from 10am-6pm.

Oktoberfest | Twin Star Orchards

Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz will be proudly celebrating fall and an abundant harvest at its upcoming annual Oktoberfest. In addition to enjoying live music all weekend long, you’ll be able to feast on a variety of grilled sausages made in-house. Not to be missed is the Belly Buster, a sausage party with Kielbasa, Bratwurst, house-made Jalapeño & Cheddar links, 2 pretzels, corn on the cob, and sauerkraut. In addition to Brooklyn Cider House’s award winning natural hard ciders, they will also be featuring local craft beer from SingleCut Beersmiths and The Drowned Lands Brewery! The orchard’s Oktoberfest will take place from 12pm-5pm, October 7-9.

click to enlarge Twin Star Orchards Cidermaker Peter Yi smoking sausages

Barn Star's Fall Antiques Show | Rhinebeck

Barn Star's Fall Antiques Show sports items that span not only multiple centuries, but multiple cultures as well. 125 exhibitors will showcase items including Oriental rugs, fine American and Continental furniture, Asian arts, military and nautical antiques, fine art, folk art, and Native American jewelry. Take a free trolley from the admissions gate to the show, and stop for a bite at one of the specialty food truck vendors. The show will be held at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 7 from 10AM-5PM, and Sunday, October 8 from 11AM-4PM. $15 general admission tickets are good for the entire weekend and can be purchased online or at the door. Kids under 18 are free.

Fall Factory Sale at Niche | Beacon

For design-savvy bargain lovers, this weekend is one of two annual opportunities to visit boutique lighting manufacturer Niche for their Fall Factory Sale. You can save 70% off handmade glass pendant lighting, vases, and votives. The modern pendant lighting collection comes in 17 different shapes and an array of colors, and you might find combinations not available online. Beyond browsing, you can check out live glass-blowing demonstrations to see how the Niche team creates their designs. The Factory Sale will take place at Niche’s 100-year-old foundry building in Beacon, at 310 Fishkill Avenue, Unit 11 on Saturday, October 7 from 9am-4pm, and Sunday, October 8, 10am-3pm.

Hudson Valley Farm and Flea | Monroe

For one day only, Hudson Valley Farm and Flea will be offering handcrafted products from Hudson Valley artisans, vintage collectors, farmers, chefs, and craft distillers. Find just what you need for your home or garden, pick up jewelry and apparel, or snag some tasty treats. Held at the Museum Village of Old Smith's Clove, this market also offers the opportunity to stroll the grounds of a preserved 19th-century village. Stop by the general store, blacksmith shop, stone schoolhouse, or the gift shop. Hudson Valley Farm and Flea will take place on Saturday, October 7, 10am-4pm. Tickets can be purchased online or for $5 at the door; kids under 12 enter free.

Kartrite Fall Festival | Monticello

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is preparing to host a fun filled Fall Festival, perfect for the family. Test your luck at the Candy Corn Guessing Contest and Candy Corn Bingo, or get physical at Pumpkin Bowling and Wacky Relay Races. The kids can get their ya-yas out in the bounce houses and ax throwing events, or get creative during apple cider donut decorating activity. Kartrite’s Fall Festival takes place on Sunday, October 8, 2-6pm. Half-day passes (3-7pm, $65) and full-day passes ($99) can be purchased online.

Hilarie Burton Morgan Reading at the Bardavon | Poughkeepsie

Join New York Times bestselling author, actress, advocate, podcaster, and Hudson Valley resident Hilarie Burton Morgan for a captivating reading at the Bardavon, Poughkeepsie’s 944-seat historic theater. Explore the enchanting world of Burton Morgan’s new book Grimoire Girl: A Memoir of Magic and Mischief as she shares her memoir essays, magical wisdom, and practical tips. The reading will take place on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm. Tickets for this event are $42 and can be purchased online or in person at the Bardavon Box Office on 35 Market Street in Poughkeepsie. Each ticket includes a signed copy of Grimoire Girl.

Indigenous Peoples' Day Weekend at YMCA Frost Valley | Claryville

Indigenous Peoples' Day Weekend at YMCA Frost Valley celebrates the long weekend with a three-day outdoor adventure in the Catskill Mountains. Immerse yourself in nature with friends and family through hiking, climbing, canoeing, sports, and arts and crafts activities. Don't forget to bring recyclable materials for the annual boat regatta, where families are challenged to design, create and race a human-powered boat made with scavenged materials. This educational and fun-filled weekend at Frost Valley runs from October 6 at 4pm to October 9 at 12pm. $248 will cover all the weekend's food and activities. Onsite lodging is covered separately. Email [email protected] or call 845-985-2291 ext. 450 for lodging info.

“quiet as it's kept” Exhibit | Poughkeepsie

The Trolley Barn Gallery aims to illuminate voices that established art systems have ignored. Their upcoming “quiet as it's kept” exhibit will showcase contemporary work from Black artists. Guest Curator Janice Bond, working in collaboration with the gallery's youth curatorial team and Hudson Valley artist Ransome, has assembled a diverse selection of work from artists such as Destiny Arianna, Mary Boatey, and Harrison Brisbon-McKinnon. The exhibition’s opening reception will take place at 489 Main Street in Downtown Poughkeepsie on Friday, October 6, 6-8pm. The exhibit will run until November 10.

“Mirza Hamid: The Origin of All things” Exhibit | Hudson

The New Gallery is proudly presenting the timeless works of Iranian street artist Mirza Hamid in “The Origin of All Things” at Basilica Hudson. This exhibit showcases decades of Hamid’s art, created in the busy streets and back alleys of Iran with red earth, the same pigment used in ancient cave paintings. See not just original canvases and drawings by Hamid, but also limited-edition photographs of his street murals taken by Morvarid Khalilzad and signed by both the artist and photographer. There will also be video documentation of Hamid painting on the streets of Tehran. The exhibit can be seen through October 30 at Basilica Hudson on 110 Front Street.

David Cross at the Bardavon | Poughkeepsie

Performer, writer, and stage and screen producer David Cross will soon be stopping at the Bardavon during his Worst Daddy In The World Tour. During this 18+ comedy show, Cross—whose TV credits include “Arrested Development,” “Goliath,” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David”—will share signature stories along with special guest comedian Sean Patton. The phone-free show will place on Sunday, October 7 at 8pm. Tickets for this event can be purchased online or in person at the Bardavon Box Office on 35 Market Street in Poughkeepsie. $2 from every ticket will go to support The Innocence Project.

Archtober | Newburgh

Discover something new about Newburgh during The Fullerton’s Archtober Newburgh. This weekend celebration of Newburgh’s history and culture will have over 20 events, such as workshops on protecting historic churches and a ribbon cutting at the (New)burgh Porch—a temporary art installation by architect Joshua Jow. Kids can enjoy an architecture scavenger hunt at Johnston, William, and Dubois streets, which also have their own separate walking tours. The bookend event is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of East End Historic District at Spirits Lab, where you can sample East End, their new gin. Archtober Newburgh takes place on October 6-8. Event times can be found online, and are located at 15 South Johnston Street unless otherwise noted.