Holy Flannel! L.L. Bean to Open Kingston Store this Spring

If we needed any more confirmation that Upstate New York has fully realized its potential as a fetishized outdoor destination where flannels and Blundstones are the uniform de rigueur, look no further than the recent announcement that massive outfitter L.L. Bean is setting up shop in Kingston this spring.

The store, which will take over the 18,000-square-foot retail space at Ulster Crossing that previously housed Bed, Bath, and Beyond, will be L.L. Bean’s first new location of the year and its eighth in New York State. (The closest others are in Albany and Yonkers.) With this new positioning between the Catskills and the Gunks, alongside the Hudson River, and amidst hundreds of thousands of acres of protected parkland, the Kingston L.L. Bean is well-situated to cater to region’s outdoor activities.

click to enlarge Courtesy of L.L. Bean

The Lake Katrine shop will have both apparel and hard goods, from lifestyle clothing and accessories to products made for the trail, water, and mountain, plus footwear, gear, and home goods (flannel sheets anyone?). For those of us who grew up flipping through the pages of the catalog and ordering by mail (and later online), the chance to actually feel the cableknit of the fisherman’s sweater before buying will be a rare new luxury. Plus you can’t go wrong with Bean’s legendary guarantee.

“This location will offer guests the high-quality, durable goods our customers love, as well as the outdoor expertise needed to help them embark on new adventures,” says Amy Chiara, district manager for L.L.Bean. “ We look forward to building a talented team of outdoor enthusiasts in Kingston and equipping the community for outdoor experiences for years to come.” If that sounds like you, hiring for full- and part-time positions at the Kingston store has already begun with the Grand Opening still date to be announced.