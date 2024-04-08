2024 Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass Now on Sale

click to enlarge The Venetian Theater at Caramoor Center for the Arts

For a third year, area cultural arts organizations the Jacob Burns Film Center, Historic Hudson Valley, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Storm King Art Center, and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival are once again partnering to offer the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass, which provides deep discounts for the sponsors’ vibrant and diverse seasonal arts and culture events and programming.

Essentially a bundle of discounted tickets, the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass (HVSAP) allows consumers to choose from a two- or a four-person pack, giving budget flexibility to those who want to visit these popular regional cultural hot spots with additional family members or friends.

“The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass gave us a full roster of enriching entertainment in 2022, including favorites such as Caramoor, the Jacob Burns Film Center, and the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival,” says dedicated arts patron Julie Alterio. “The pass also brought us to venues new to our family, like the Union Church of Pocantico Hills, where the tour of the Matisse and Chagall stained-glass windows was fascinating. We look forward to once again making the arts of the Hudson Valley the best part of our summer.”

The two-person Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass package is $195 but is valued at over $400; the four-person package is $375 but is valued at over $800. Passes can be purchased now through June 30 via the Jacob Burns Film Center’s website, where more information on the program is also available.