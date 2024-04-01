“Ten Films That Changed America” at Woodstock Playhouse

In celebration of this fall’s 25th anniversary of the Woodstock Film Festival, the Woodstock Playhouse will host the multimedia event “Ten Films That Changed America” on April 12.
Curated and presented by renowned Bard College film professor
Joseph Luzzi, “Ten Films That Changed America” features some of the most remarkable and influential
cinematic masterpieces ever made—films that have not only entertained
audiences but have also influenced society and even changed America. For the
presentation, Luzzi will discuss 10 notable films that have profoundly
impacted our nation’s culture, history, and politics. Titles covered in the
program include Casablanca (1942), Rebel Without a Cause (1955),
The Graduate (1967), The Godfather (1972), Jaws (1975), The
China Syndrome (1979), Philadelphia (1993), and Barbie (2023),
as well as several lesser-known movies.
“I look forward to discussing such important films with the Woodstock community,” says Luzzi about the event, a combination of a screening and a lecture. “By studying these films we can understand the cinematic techniques and compelling stories created by this group of directors.”
“Heading towards our
25th Anniversary this fall is both exciting and demanding,” says Meira Blaustein, the Woodstock Film Festival’s cofounder and executive
director. “Offering this particular
program is a welcome addition to our robust year-round schedule that will
continue to increase from now until this year’s film festival.”
“Ten Films That Changed America” will be
presented by the Woodstock Film Festival and Thoughtful Productions at the
Woodstock Playhouse in Woodstock on April 12 at 6pm. Tickets are $40 (students
$25). Proceeds will benefit the 25th
Annual Woodstock Film Festival.