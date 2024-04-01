“Ten Films That Changed America” at Woodstock Playhouse

Curated and presented by renowned Bard College film professor Joseph Luzzi, “Ten Films That Changed America” features some of the most remarkable and influential cinematic masterpieces ever made—films that have not only entertained audiences but have also influenced society and even changed America. For the presentation, Luzzi will discuss 10 notable films that have profoundly impacted our nation’s culture, history, and politics. Titles covered in the program include Casablanca (1942), Rebel Without a Cause (1955), The Graduate (1967), The Godfather (1972), Jaws (1975), The China Syndrome (1979), Philadelphia (1993), and Barbie (2023), as well as several lesser-known movies.





“I look forward to discussing such important films with the Woodstock community,” says Luzzi about the event, a combination of a screening and a lecture. “By studying these films we can understand the cinematic techniques and compelling stories created by this group of directors.”