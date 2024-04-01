 “Ten Films That Changed America” at Woodstock Playhouse | Film | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

“Ten Films That Changed America” at Woodstock Playhouse

By

“Ten Films That Changed America” at Woodstock Playhouse


In celebration of this fall’s 25th anniversary of the Woodstock Film Festival, the Woodstock Playhouse will host the multimedia event “Ten Films That Changed America” on April 12.

Curated and presented by renowned Bard College film professor Joseph Luzzi, “Ten Films That Changed America” features some of the most remarkable and influential cinematic masterpieces ever made—films that have not only entertained audiences but have also influenced society and even changed America. For the presentation, Luzzi will discuss 10 notable films that have profoundly impacted our nation’s culture, history, and politics. Titles covered in the program include Casablanca (1942), Rebel Without a Cause (1955), The Graduate (1967), The Godfather (1972), Jaws (1975), The China Syndrome (1979), Philadelphia (1993), and Barbie (2023), as well as several lesser-known movies.


“I look forward to discussing such important films with the Woodstock community,” says Luzzi about the event, a combination of a screening and a lecture. “By studying these films we can understand the cinematic techniques and compelling stories created by this group of directors.”

“Heading towards our 25th Anniversary this fall is both exciting and demanding,” says Meira Blaustein, the Woodstock Film Festival’s cofounder and executive director. “Offering this particular program is a welcome addition to our robust year-round schedule that will continue to increase from now until this year’s film festival.”

“Ten Films That Changed America” will be presented by the Woodstock Film Festival and Thoughtful Productions at the Woodstock Playhouse in Woodstock on April 12 at 6pm. Tickets are $40 (students $25). Proceeds will benefit the 25th Annual Woodstock Film Festival.

Tags

Peter Aaron

Peter Aaron is the arts editor for Chronogram.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation