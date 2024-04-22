Creative Music Studio Improvisers Orchestra in Kingston

click to enlarge Peter Apfelbaum leads the Creative Music Studio Improvisers Orchestra.

The Creative Music Studio was begun in Woodstock in 1971 by composer, vibraphonist, and pianist Karl Berger, his wife, vocalist Ingrid Sertso, and jazz legend Ornette Coleman as a haven for the study of improvised music. Although the physical location that shared the institution's name no longer exists, its parent organization and its house band, the Creative Music Studio Improvisers Orchestra, still very much do. The orchestra will perform in concert at the Shirt Factory on April 28.

Since Berger’s 2023 passing, the orchestra has been led by saxophonist and CMS alum Peter Apfelbaum. For the Kingston concert, the group’s large lineup will also include Sertso (voice and poetry), Chuck Ver Straeten (voice and poetry), Bill Horberg (flute), Sylvain Leroux-Fula (flutes, qromatica), Charlie Burnham (violin), Fred Lonberg-Holm (cello), Rebecca Franks (trumpet), Catherine Sikora (soprano sax), Donnie Davis (alto sax), Tony Jones (tenor sax), Bill Ylitalo (baritone sax), Marianne Osiel (oboe, English horn), Josh Roseman (trombone), Jim Yanda (guitar), Stuart Leigh (guitar), Mike Gassmann (guitar), Julia Haines (harp), Mitch Van Dusen (seprewa), Michael Bisio (bass), Ken Filiano (bass), Tani Tabbal (drums), Joakim Lartey (percussion), and Savia Berger (dance).

The Creative Music Studio Improvisers Orchestra will perform in concert at the Shirt Factory on April 28 at 4pm. Tickets are available via a suggested donation of $30 at Eventbrite. There will be an orchestra rehearsal, which is open to the public, from 3 to 4pm.