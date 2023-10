click to enlarge Fionn Reilly Carla Bley

Yesterday, we received the sad news that the supremely influential Woodstock-area composer and musician Carla Bley had passed away at the age of 87, after a long battle with brain cancer.Here is my 2008 profile of Bley forWe here at the magazine send our deepest condolences to Bley's husband, bassist Steve Swallow, her daughter, musician Karen Mantler, and all of her family, friends, and fans.