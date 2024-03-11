On the Mountain Returns to Hunter

click to enlarge Local Natives

Ski heads, be prepared to get your jam on when the On the Mountain 4 hits Hunter Mountain and Glen Falls House on March 22, 23, and 24

Billed by creative agency the Wild Honey Pie as “an apres-ski weekend,” the three-day "intimate music weekend for super fans" features live music by Local Natives, Gus Dapperton, Rubblebucket, Fat Tony, Salt Cathedral, Runnner, Toledo, Girlpuppy, as well as DJ sounds by Planetarium Party and Saint Hippo.

The event will happen snow or shine, and in addition to the performances at the Hunter Mountain base lodge and the rustic Glen Falls House tavern, activities include skiing and snowboarding; tubing; an ’80s ski costume contest; yoga; somatic breathwork; sound baths; massage; art by Amelia Williams; food pop-ups by Vegan Nom, Moonburger, and Chef Elizabeth Heitner; astrology; tarot, flash tattoos; karaoke; a sauna; hot tubs; and more. Overnight lodging is available at Glen Falls House and Hunter Mountain’s Kaatskill Mountain Club and Spa.

The On the Mountain 4 music festival will take place Hunter Mountain and, Glen Falls House in Hunter, New York, on March 22, 23, and 24. Full-weekend and single-day passes are for those 21 and over. Hunter Mountain music passes are also available for each day, giving attendees access to the all-ages performances being offering in the Hunter Mountain base lodge. See Eventbrite for single-day and full-weekend pass prices.

