 Pinup Calendar Boosts Visibility for Ellenville Lumber Yard
Pinup Calendar Boosts Visibility for Ellenville Lumber Yard

The Slutsky Lumber Calendar Returns for 2024

By

click to enlarge Pinup Calendar Boosts Visibility for Ellenville Lumber Yard
Victoria Janashvili
Jon and Rebecca Falcon, owners of Slutsky Lumber in Ellenville.
When you think of lumber, do you think of...sex?
For the second year in a row, an Ellenville lumberyard has been steaming up the Internet with a pinup calendar featuring locals offering lumber (and love) advice.
When Rebecca and Jon Falcon bought Slutsky Lumber in 2021, the building-materials shop was flying under the radar: "People thought we sold only firewood and milled lumber," Rebecca says. "Our challenge was, how do we keep the yard alive and let people know what Slutsky Lumber is?"
Enter Destination Ellenville—a group of both longtime residents and new arrivals who have sparked a renaissance in the former Borscht-Belt village. The Falcons met photographer Victoria Janashvili, who suggested a spicy calendar for 2023. "It's a play on the Slutsky name," Jon says.
click to enlarge Pinup Calendar Boosts Visibility for Ellenville Lumber Yard
Victoria Janashvili
Lily Feldman, owner of Pink Clementine and Mill & Main, with Chris Weathered, owner of Mill & Main.
The couple recruited diverse friends and local business owners, who had a blast modeling for the sexy print calendar and videos on Slutsky's Instagram page. The calendar was an instant hit—so another one was planned for 2024. "This year, our participants were ‘first-come, first-served’ because we had so many applicants," Rebecca explains. 
Andy Weil and Christine Saward (June) are among this year's models. Janashvili captured them, and the models for the other months, making a splash at the Bashakill wetlands in Wurtsboro.
"I’m a contractor by trade, and I’ve been doing business with Slutsky Lumber for 40 years," says Weil. "I was asked if I wanted to be in the calendar, and I didn’t have to think too long before I said yes to it. I’m not interested in a boring life." Saward needed some convincing; what helped was that $10 of each $30 calendar is given to Family of Ellenville, a local nonprofit that offers all kinds of help to the community. "I volunteer at Family of Ellenville, and I'm on the Bashakill board, too," Saward adds. Last year's calendars garnered $1,000 for the nonprofit.
click to enlarge Pinup Calendar Boosts Visibility for Ellenville Lumber Yard
Victoria Janashvili
Scott Frost, COFFE secretary and member of Shadowland board of directors, with Johnny Frost, COFFE vice president and town councilperson.
The "lumbersexual" calendar represents a slice of today’s life, Weil notes: The couples are cisgender as well as LGTBQ, and interracial couples are represented, as well. A lifetime activist, Weil says he appreciates that: “This is a great form of art...And I love what’s going on in Ellenville, that new kind of energy."
The calendar’s spiciness can’t be ignored, though. Saward says they were stopped by an acquaintance who had heard about the calendar. “‘Could that be considered soft porn?’ she asked,” Saward says. “And a minute later, she was asking how she could buy one!”
If you'd like to score a calendar, visit the Slutsky website or visit the store any day between 7:30am and 4:30pm: 56 Clinton Avenue, Ellenville.

About The Author

Jane Anderson

Jane Anderson loves writing about the Hudson Valley. When she’s not walking rail trails, she’s freelancing for Chronogram, Upstater, and other local publications, and entering writing contests.
