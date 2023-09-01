Poetry | September 2023

​​Abandoned Island Fort

This morning you complained

I wouldn’t buy you flowers. Just one

more day until we leave—why bother?

You climb the ramparts overlooking

hollowed cliffs. Last fall you visited

our college town: a new fence,

fresh pine, divided our houses.

You were my neighbor when we met—

you went abroad a few months later;

in the side yard dandelions yellowed

and burst. This morning I wouldn’t

buy you flowers. Sunset splits the strait.

On the mainland at the edge of sight,

scattered homes pinprick the dark—I pluck

a handful of forget-me-nots between the stones.

—Wilson R. M. Taylor



Festering Macaroon

Knocking at the banjo, kicking

at the door. Oh, it’s the Honeypots

darling, better start dredging the well.

They see a field of test tube babies,

they see a parking lot of cows.

I’ll tell them it can’t be possible. No

amount of pancakes, baby, can

fit into the Woolworth Building

because ice cream has no bones.

Marjorie’s sitting on the banjo now,

blowing out some notes. Frederick’s

in the outhouse, dearie, making lots

of pasta. He’s vacuuming up the profits

and writing notes to Liberace. Along

the way ain’t no use in hangin’ ‘round

when bacon’s absconded with egg

on its dirty face.

Grand-dad’s pacemaker blew a fuse

and now his legs are gone. Do you know

of any upholsterer? No one here

is thin. I’d like more ice cream with my

mushrooms, but the Honeypots have

put the kibosh on any further celebrations.

A festering macaroon has been found.

—Patrick Hammer, Jr.





Lay Your Home to Rest

some times, even the most

worn-out places will surprise you;

a pigeon will crowd your

space and call out

your secret name as it flies; a

city grate opens itself up under your

feet, a reminder

that this city is hollow,

that it has veins that seethe blood just like you.

it has been said

that if a city ages right

it may create its own paths and flow of magic;

that if a city

is well-enough worn by the magic of our feet

that tunnels

and pathways swell and squall

with the lungs

of a thousand years.

it’s been said

that in a real

well-worn city,

you can kick up some dust

and it might

whisper its name back.

it’s been said that in a real well-worn city,

you can take a walk hidden in the

dark of midnight and find yourself

following the footpath to a portal

that may let you in

just to taste your name and

spit you back out.

it’s been said

that the door to a dear friend’s apartment

may one day be just the swirl of

such a portal closing as you stand,

about to knock.

and you may realize

your friend was

always on the inner veins of this ancient city

that you are just a small,

a very small,

specter trying to

call home. this city is too old

to fold you into it, so you stay

on the smooth edges

it may have lovingly laid

its weathered face under.

a well-worn city may hide itself

under train tracks that cackle

as they scream a trillion passengers

towards a trillion tiny homes, like a thousand pores, each with

a new name that traces

a new line of magic into the curves

of a city laid to rest.

—Nechama Anolik



As I See You Lying There

Your aged and graceful face

Turns so smooth and so radiant,

Like you were,

As you are to me.

Your ever sleeping eyes

Turn to wide open vestibules of love,

As you were,

As you are to me.

Your strong but silent voice

Keeps a sweet and heavenly sound around,

As you were,

As you are to me,

As you always will be.

—David Capellaro



Home

I’m sorry I didn’t knock

on the bathroom door

to let you know

I was back from my run

but you were singing Brandi Carlile

with abandon,

the steam pouring out

was so warm on my face,

raw from a February headwind

that blew both ways

along the river

where no step

felt closer to spring,

and your voice made me forget

that I ever left at all.

—David Lukas



Succulents Sustained

Unwilling to verify whether or not

the experiment’s been performed

since science has been bastardized

and the internet’s been hijacked

I’d wager what’s left

of a poorly squandered soul

that if most indoor houseplants

were only watered when it rains

the majority would survive.

The laws of mortality

transcend manmade labels

of flora and fauna:

We get what we need

on a schedule outside

our control.

—Mike Vahsen

Daisy petals are picked

He loves me, he loves me not

The “Truth” is revealed.

—Frances Greenhut

Abecedarian: I Haven’t Thought of You

All about you, isn’t it? You treated me beastly.

Because I swooned, you came to

Count on such adoration. Charming, with a mission.

Dear Fred: You broke up with me in the car.

Even as I invited you to a weekend timeshare

For sex, walks up Melville’s Mountain.

Geared for autumnal cuddling, you puffed on a joint.

Held in smoke, one hand on the wheel, ending it.

I heard Billie Holiday wail about losing her man, low-down blues

Just another blip on the gone-man meter.

Kinda creepy, grandiose and fake.

Let me acknowledge moving on walloped me.

Many others too, long gone major attractions.

Needful, alone in the dumps with a soundtrack.

Open to the ones who burn through gals, closed to those

Pulsing admirers, with only a faint spark.

Quiet ones cannot express themselves.

Righteously they do not utter “I want you.” What to do, or

Say without brutal honesty?

Think back. Those slick seductions.

Using mud for sand. Sink into the moment’s

Viciousness. Failed loves become behemoths.

Watersheds of wasted time.

Xeroxed from electronically charged plates

You, and You, and You, never ready for that particular

Zenith. Fixated on the glass, brief. Fantabulous.

—Cheryl J. Fish

Green Fancy

Over coarse stone,

I followed him

‘Twixt rummaged leaves unsewn,

Against the fenceposts faltering

Until the meadow’s lull.

There the Broadleaf’s springing green

Lay like the silk adorning me,

And as by gustful breeze it rippled in its limb,

So like my shift when pressed to him.

—Karen Savino

Tony

When I ask a woman

on a date, my first

question is always

their dating history.

Were you married?

Is he dead?

—Esther Cohen

Dream

I tell my therapist this recurring dream

So embarrassed to repeat it because it sounds so cliched

In it I tried to scream and no sound escaped.

They immediately start writing

Now I make a game of trying to predict when they’ll jot something down

Sometimes I get too eager and am only met with their receptive listening face.

Damn

I thought for sure that would land harder.

Back to that scream

It caught in my throat some thirty-odd years ago

And has made itself a home.

Maybe it’ll find the temerity to move someday

—Greg Baffuto

A love letter to my old man friend

Why is it that no one talks about

fairy godfathers?

You flit into my life, at first a sparkle

transforming into a glow

that illuminates me.

Beginning with slimy seaweed

and onto social theory,

soon you taught me about the four promises of love,

starting with, “I will be a dependable person for you…”

About heart-space, and heart-voice,

and a guide to creating the perfect height for hugs.

Your waters ice over

while I melt in the southern heat.

You tell me about black apples

and I tell you about tango embraces.

I made you eyebright tincture

for your shining blue eyes.

You sent me dark, gnarly nori

for my thirsty back discs.

Do something concrete everyday, you said

to me, your little Heron.

In the ebbs and flows of life,

who knew that true love was inside

of such a simple phrase as,

“We are friends.”

Love,

H