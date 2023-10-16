Rosendale Art Auction Assists Ukrainian Children

Watching the news about Russia’s horrific war against Ukraine, one can feel powerless when it comes to helping the children who’ve been affected by the incursion. But on October 22, the Rosendale Theatre will offer Hudson Valley residents a chance to provide them with relief when it presents “The Ukrainian Children Paint for Peace,” a benefit auction and concert.

The one-time event will feature a silent auction of original works of art by Ukrainian children ages eight to fifteen from the war-torn country’s Liubar and Kiev regions. The special gathering will also feature homemade Ukrainian food from Soyuzivka Heritage Center chef Andrey Sovenytsky, video presentations, and more. There will also be live music (“songs of peace”) by Jim Coyle and Nazar Frank, the latter performing authentic Ukrainian and Slavic folk songs.



All proceeds raised by the benefit will go to the international charitable foundation Nucleus, which for 25 years has promoted psychological and physical rehabilitation of children from deoccupied territories, along with training programs to assist them with much-needed emotional and educational counseling.

“The Ukrainian Children Paint for Peace” will take place at the Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale on October 22 at 1pm. Tickets are $8 (theater members $5). Auction bidders must be present when the bidding ends at 4:30pm.