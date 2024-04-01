Sound Check: Rapper Decora's Music Recommendations

Decora is a rap artist, performance poet, and activist based in Newburgh. His sixth album, the self-released Sex Music Justice, is out now. www.iamdecora.com

Each month here we visit with a member of the community to find out what music they've been digging.

Daniel Villegas stands out as a uniquely talented artist in the music scene, blending rap, poetry, and rock with a touch of Latin influence, a fusion not commonly seen. Beyond his distinct style, Daniel's dedication to supporting fellow artists while mastering performances in both English and Spanish showcases his versatility and community spirit. His latest track, "Lion Rhythms," is a testament to his lyrical depth and musical prowess. Watching his journey unfold promises to be an exciting adventure. Equally noteworthy is Tony E, whose latest offering, "Ice Cold," has not only captured the hearts of thousands but also underscores his consistent pursuit of musical excellence. Originally from Beacon and now a New York City resident, Tony has made a journey that is a testament to unwavering dedication and the relentless pursuit of a dream.

Last, but certainly not least, Neil Alexander stands out not only for his exceptional talent but also for his extraordinary generosity. A beacon for the dance community through his extensive work at SUNY Purchase, Neil has an influence that extends beyond teaching. His dedication to his craft and his unwavering support for fellow artists demonstrate a rare blend of talent and altruism. Together, these artists represent the essence of creativity and camaraderie in the music industry. Each brings a unique voice to the table, yet their shared commitment to artistry and community shines brightly, offering inspiration and excitement to those who follow their journeys.