This Week's Top Events: May 27-June 2

Field + Supply Spring MRKT

May 31-June 2 at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston

Founded by renowned interior designer Brad Ford in 2014 as a modern interpretation of a traditional arts and crafts market, Field + Supply brings together a carefully curated selection of nearly 300 makers from across the country for one of the region’s most anticipated maker markets. Each day, guests will also enjoy live music, interactive workshops and programming, food and craft beer and cocktails from local vendors, including Hole in the Wall Donuts, Raven & Boar, Santa Fe, Oyster Party, and Nancy’s Artisanal ice cream. $20-$45. 10am-6pm.

Catskills Roller Disco

June 1 at Skate Time in Accord

The Hudson Valley’s favorite roller disco party of the season is back. What co-organizer Sean Nutley happily dubs “Studio 54 on Wheels,” the sixth annual Catskills Roller Disco will feature a night of groovy rhythms, funky costumes, dance-offs, and a stacked line-up of DJs, including Wolf + Lamb, Anna Collecta, Laura Lynn, and Sensay Shnay at Skate Time in Accord. $40. Dress to impress. 7-11pm.

June 1 on Main Street, Pine Bush

Years after Whitley Streiber was abducted by aliens in Pine Bush (memorialized in his book Communion, the community that is the UFO-sighting capital of the world comes together to celebrate extraterrestrials. The annual UFO Fair includes a parade, costume contest, live music, activities, UFO conference, and extraterrestrial disco.

June 2 at Talbott & Arding

Celebrate Lebanese flavors and culture with Edy Massih from Edy's Grocer in Brooklyn, who brought his grandmother's recipes with him from Beruit to Greenpoint. He's written his first book, Keep It Zesty'which celebrates the women who shaped his life and the spices and flavors of the Middle East.

May 31-June 7 at Time and Space Limited

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 2021 film, Drive My Car, was an absolute smash hit that year, garnering two Academy Award nominations and over $15 million at the global box office, which is impressive for a quiet three-hour movie about the futility of self-acceptance and the eternal investment of regret. Hamaguchi has always had a flair for the elaborate and an obsession with the self. He creates characters that are at once wholly relatable and still dramatically detached. His new film, Evil Does Not Exist, follows a widower, Takumi, who cares for his daughter in a peaceful Japanese village. Everyday life is turned upside down when a development company breaks ground on a new glamping site, where visitors and tourists can stay to relax, which would highly upset the local ecosystem. When Takumi attempts to take a stand against these changes, he is instead hired by the company's public relations team to help persuade the villagers to allow the construction, just as his daughter mysteriously goes missing.

The annual Hudson Valley Pride March should be especially joyful in this year as it is the 20th anniversary of the historic gay nuptials on the steps of Village Hall. The march steps off at New Paltz Middle School at noon, with festivities in Hasbrouck Park until 5pm and an unleashed after party at Snug Harbor featuring music and drag.

Kaatsbaan Exhibition Opening

June 1 at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

This year’s annual summer exhibition at the Tivoli arts space is curated by Hilary Greene and features eight regional artists—Emil Alzamora, Sequoyah Aono, Arthur Gibbons, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Ashley Lyon, Ian McMahon, Mollie McKinley, and John Sanders—whose work will be displayed in the lobby of the Kaatsbaan Studio Complex and across the 150-acre campus. The show includes a couple of Chronogram favorites, sculptors Emil Alzamora and Ashley Lyon, who both work with the human body but create vastly different pieces, Alzamora’s sensual and sleek, Lyon’s a report from the realm of motherhood. One installation not to be missed is Arthur Gibbons’s whimsical Kaatsbaalloon (pictured), a giant yellow inflatable wedged between three wooden pillars, seemingly by an oversized infant who didn’t want to lose his favorite toy.

May 31-June 16 at Daniel Arts Center at Simon's Rock

Two people, two dogs, one day in the park. The dogs are rescues, and their people need some second chances too. Who really rescues who? "Dog People" is a revealing and meaningful new play by respected actor-playwright Leigh Strimbeck, who developed the script as a member of Berkshire Voices, the playwriting cohort affiliated with Great Barrington Public Theater.