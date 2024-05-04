This Week's Top Hudson Valley Events | May 6-12

Mohonk Tulip Festival

Though May 10 at Mohonk Mountain House

Spring has officially sprung! What better way to celebrate the start of the season than by going to view an explosion of spring color at Mohonk Mountain House’s annual Tulip Festival? While taking in the splendor of 20,000 tulips in bloom, indulge in your garden party dreams with floral tea, an assortment of cookies, music, crafts, and cocktails. In addition to these treats, a Tulip pass also includes one-day access to Mohonk’s scenic hiking trails, parking, art exhibits, performances, and more. Secure your tickets in advance, as daily availability is limited. $64.

“Pieces”

May 9 and 10 at Park Theater in Hudson

Park Theater continues to bring cutting-edge theater to Hudson—Scott Barrow’s performance in the one-person show “Every Brilliant Thing” in March was fantastic. The intimate theatrical space will host an evening of new short theatrical works by Adam Tomei, Derek Murphy, Geoffrey Nauffts, Joseph Walsh, and Shae D’lyn, staged with minimal sets, costumes, effects, and fewer actors. The bare-bones set-up allows for intimacy and camaraderie. The pieces will be interlaced with live music by folk artist Phil Roebuck. 7pm. $20.

Catskills Cuisine

May 10-12 at Bethel Woods

The Catskill Mountains not only offer breathtaking natural beauty, but are also home to a delicious variety of cuisine. The 2nd Annual Catskill Cuisine will showcase the delicacies of the area with Food Network celebrity chefs like Michael Symon, Scott Conant, and Marcus Samuelsson conducting cooking demos and meet-and-greets throughout the day on Saturday. The weekend wraps up with a Sunday brunch with Anne Burrell and Melba Wilson. $64-$179.

Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb

May 11 at UPAC in Kingston

The legendary Lyle Lovett’s career spans nearly 45 years and includes 14 acclaimed albums that draw on country, swing, jazz, gospel, blues, and folk. An award-winning actor as well as singer and musician, Lovett has appeared such films as Short Cuts, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Coolie’s Fortune and on TV shows like “True Blood” and “Deadwood.” Bespectacled singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb is best remembered for her tender number one hit “Stay (I Missed You)” from the soundtrack to 1994’s Reality Bites. (Norah Jones plays the Bardavon gala May 7; CCE’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz” jumps off May 18.) 8pm. $59-$89.

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog

May 12 at Tubby’s in Kingston

One of today’s most innovative guitarists, Marc Ribot came on the scene via the Lounge Lizards and Tom Waits’s 1980s albums Rain Dogs and Frank’s Wild Years. He’s also done pivotal playing with Elvis Costello, John Zorn, Laurie Anderson, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss, Cibo Matto, Elton John, Neko Case, and others, operating within such varied realms as avant-experimental, jazz, punk, no wave, classical, and Cuban music. Ceramic Dog is his high-powered trio with drummer Ches Smith and bassist Shahzad Ismaily. (Joe McPhee jams with Michael Foster’s the Ghost May 5; Damon and Naomi return May 10.) 7pm. $30.13.

Colin Stetson

May 12 at Opus 40 in Saugerties

Saxophonist and multi-reedist Colin Stetson may be familiar to some for his collaborative work with Lou Reed, LCD Soundsystem, the National, Arcade Fire, Tom Waits, TV on the Radio, Feist, Bon Iver, the Chemical Brothers, and Bill Laswell. And on the experimental jazz front, the hard-blowing Canadian horn man, who doubles on clarinet, bass clarinet, cornet, flute, and French horn, is a force in his own right; a master of circular breathing who leads his own projects and has performed on numerous film soundtracks. (the Meridian Brothers pass by May 9; Nick Hakim grooves May 29.) 5:30pm. $25.

Simon’s Dream: Music of the Penguin Cafe Orchestra

May 12 at The Local in Saugerties

Since the 1997 passing of founding Penguin Cafe Orchestra leader Simon Jeffes, members of the English avant-chamber group have continued to keep its music alive. Simon’s Dream, which features original PCO multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Maidman and trombonist Annie Whitehead along with drummer Jerry Marrotta (Peter Gabriel), Scott Pettito (Fugs), Jonathan Talbot (Lucky Five), and Liam Singer (Avalon Lounge), does exactly that, starting with selections from the ensemble’s self-titled 1976 debut on Brian Eno’s Original Music label. (Ana Egge emotes May 18; Sonny Singh sings Sikh and Punjabi rock May 25.) 7pm. $24.31.