Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | February 19-25

Here are Chronogram's top picks for Hudson Valley events happening this week.



Ladysmith Black Mambazo

February 22 at the Colony

Since recording iconic vocals for Paul Simon's 1986 album Graceland, South African male choral group Ladysmith Black Mamabazo has been a household name. Although the group's founder Joseph Shabalala died in 2020, the group continues to tour and record, adding to their 60-year repertoire.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

February 23 at UPAC

New Orleans native Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews was raised in the city’s vibrant Treme neighborhood and has taken the deep music of his hometown around the world, working with some of the biggest names in jazz, funk, rock, hip hop, and pop. An exuberant bandleader since the age of six as well as an actor, producer, and philanthropist, the trombonist blows through our region this month on his torrid “Shorty Gras” tour. The Soul Rebels open. (The Bardavon presents the Met’s “Florencia en al Amazona” on February 10 and “The Effects of Gravity” on February 16.) 8pm. $49-$69. Kingston.