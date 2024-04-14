Veterans Theater Group VetRep Expands in Beacon and Cornwall

In 2001, third-generation theatrical performer Christopher Paul Meyer directed his first play in New York City. However, a few days later, his directorial debut was abruptly cut short by the events of 9/11; he enlisted in the US Army shortly after the terrorist attacks and served for 14 years. In February 2021, Meyer returned to the theater scene by founding the Veterans Repertory Theater (VetRep) nonprofit in Cornwall to integrate veterans and their families into the theater community.

All of VetRep’s staff and playwrights are current or former military, law enforcement or first responders, or their immediate family members. The theater group’s live performances include plays, staged readings, art shows, and multimedia festivals. VetRep also runs the Savage Wonder literary blog—which curates daily selections of poetry, fiction, or creative nonfiction from veteran writers—and the Savage Wonder podcast, which features conversations with veterans involved in the arts.

VetRep began in Cornwall at a 16-seat 1890s Victorian house called the Parlor, located at 16 Quaker Avenue (the Parlor’s 2024 season consists of comedies and dramas that run on Saturday nights from April to December). Now, they’ll soon be occupying two new buildings in Beacon and Cornwall and expanding their programming. “I can't tell you how great it feels to finally control our own calendar and be able to platform all the work we've compiled from our veteran writers and artists,” says Meyer.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Veterans Repertory Theater The Lemon Building in Cornwall.

In Cornwall, VetRep will occupy the Lemon Building at 257 Main Street. The group envisions the space as a permanent show incubator called the VetRep Imaginarium, complete with a gallery, bar, cafe, lounge, and jewelbox performance space.

In Beacon, VetRep has secured the former Mechanics Savings Bank building, a 12,000 square foot space at 139 Main Street. VetRep's year-round program at the Beacon stage will start with the second Savage Wonder Festival of Veterans in the Arts (October 11-13), a multimedia festival featuring music, art, dance, and spoken word performances. The Main Street location will then become VetRep’s main stage, hosting at least two bars and the future Savage Wonder Gallery of Veteran Art.

The lineup for the festival and additional programming will be announced in summer. “We don’t care what subject matter [the veterans] choose to write about,” says Meyer. “All we care about is that they are a veteran and that they are ridiculously talented. At the end of the day, we are not here to help veterans, we’re here to help theater.”