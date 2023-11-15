5 Reasons Why New Yorkers Keep Flocking to Canna Provisions Dispensary

While New Yorkers impatiently await the full-scale roll-out of the legal recreational cannabis retail industry, luckily, those in the Hudson Valley still have all those flourishing dispensaries just over the Massachusetts border to rely on. Even with so many Berkshires dispensaries to choose from, there’s still one name that always rises above. Canna Provisions, an award-winning dispensary with locations in Lee and Holyoke, is seeing scores of New Yorkers still flocking to its stacked shelves.

Here are five reasons why in-the-know cannabis consumers continue to rank Canna Provisions as the top spot to get the goods.





1. The Awards Just Keep on Coming

Woman-owned Canna Provisions is an award-winning dispensary that keeps the accolades coming from all sides. It’s taken home the top spot in the Chronogrammies readers’ choice award for Cannabis Dispensary three years running, and its cult-favorite cannabis strains have racked up plenty of awards, too.

click to enlarge Canna Provisions founders Meg Sanders and Erik Williams receiving the award for the first Corporate Citizen of the Year from the Lee Chamber of Commerce

Add to that the fact that CEO Meg Sanders’ pioneering vision resulted in the dispensary recently earning the title of the first ever Corporate Citizen of the Year in the Lee Chamber of Commerce’s 100-year history for its positive impact on the local community as a public steward for good business in the Berkshires, and it’s clear that Canna Provisions is the leader of the pack.





2. Convenience with a Capital C



Here’s an obvious reason that’s still worth stating. For many people coming from the Hudson Valley, Canna Provisions’ Lee location is the closest and most conveniently located adult-use dispensaries in the Berkshires. Located just off of I-90 near the Massachusetts-New Tork border, it’s hard to beat that winning gas-mileage-to-cannabis-goodies ratio.





3. It's Got All the (Smash) Hits

click to enlarge Industry legend and Canna Provisions’ director of cultivation Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski is always rolling out new strains in the Smash Hits line.

Canna Provisions is the exclusive home of Smash Hits, its mega-popular premium cannabis line developed by industry legend and Canna Provisions’ director of cultivation Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski. Among the strains in the line is the original Chem 91 (which High Times named as one of the 25 greatest strains of all time) as well as new hybrids he’s been working on for years and award-winning strains like Da Funk, which took home a win in the Croptoberfest Cup last year, and the California Raisins strain was used in a concentrates collab which landed a High Times People’s Choice award as well.



4. Best Bang for the Buck

Canna Provisions offers cannabis lovers the ability to stock up on their favorite products like no other dispensary. It recently introduced “Value Ounces” of various Smash Hits strains at exclusive bulk prices starting at $99—a killer deal that definitely makes the drive to the Berkshires all the more worth it.

click to enlarge Clones of Smash Hits strain Blue Dream sold to home growers.

5. First Dibs on Cult-Worthy Strains

Customers also get first dibs on some of the most-buzzed-about new and legendary strains through new releases from the Smash Hits line. Its cultivation team is one of a lucky few who have grown the classic strain NYC Haze, a Sativa known for its high-energy, creative buzz and spicy, citrusy notes, which is about to drop at Canna Provisions dispensaries in Lee and Holyoke.