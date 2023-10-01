Zena Democratic School’s Philosophy of Community

For 20 years, the Hudson Valley Sudbury School in Woodstock has been known for its radical approach to conventional education. Following the philosophy that originated at the Sudbury Valley School in Framingham, Massachusetts, in 1968, students have total control over what they learn and how they learn it. With no prescribed homework, grades, tests, or overarching curriculum, students aged 5 to 19 are freed from the typical hierarchical relationship of teacher and student and encouraged to discover their interests through individual exploration. Instead of sitting passively in the classroom, students engage in the activities, field trips, internships, apprenticeships, and yes, even classes if they so choose, that spark their natural developmental curiosity.

It was only fitting, then, for a school so committed to the principles of self-determination and democracy that its community took a bold step forward in its approach this spring. Students and staff voted to change the school's name to Zena Democratic School and to formally step away from strict adherence to the Sudbury model.

"It was clear that we were naturally moving away from some of Sudbury's practices, which are so focused on the individual experience and protect students so much from adult intervention," says staff member Vanessa Van Burek, one of the school's founders. "After 20 years, we have a really solid foundation of students feeling comfortable saying no to adults and societal suggestions and pressures. Initiating some new ideas feels right for where we are as a community."

Fostering a Collaborative Environment

The school's new name packs a lot of meaning into a few simple words. Zena is both a reference to the institution's location on Zena Road as well as the Greek word that means "welcome." The inclusion of "democratic" elevates its commitment to its founding principles of governance, as well as the school's intentional shift toward a more communal ethos.

"For 19 years, the school has focused on what could be called negative freedom, or freedom from constraints, which is a wonderful thing, but our community decided we wanted to offer more positive freedom to experience things collectively," says staff member Mathhew Gioia.

The establishment of a Resource Committee four years ago, which helps students locate resources to pursue their interests, helped seed the ground for this shift in direction. The start of this school year is also welcoming several major changes aimed at strengthening shared systems and developing a more collaborative, caring environment.

A new advisor program will provide all high school students with dedicated staff mentors to help students navigate their high school experience and think about what comes after. A cohort program will group together mixed-age students united by a shared purpose or goal to accomplish during the year. The cohorts will also be responsible for creating events that the entire school can participate in and enjoy together.

Taking a cue from the techniques of restorative justice, in which people come together to discuss and work through moments of harm, the school also formed a Resolution Committee last year to facilitate challenging conversations and help students resolve interpersonal issues in a way that fosters a more empathetic and inclusive culture.

"Over the last 19 years, we have slowly been evolving as any vibrant democracy does," says Van Burek. "Our name change was evidence of a transition that was already happening organically in our community."

On October 21, from 1 to 4pm, Zena Democratic School will be hosting an open house for prospective families. For more information, visit Zenademocraticschool.org, email [email protected], or call (845) 679-1002.