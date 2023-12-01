5 New Bars & Restaurants in the Hudson Valley to Try in December

Bovina Farm & Fermentory

2951 County Road 5, Bovina Center

At Bovina Farm & Fermentory, inspired homesteaders Elizabeth Starks and Jacob Sackett open their home and 20-acre property to hungry travelers with weekly four-course farm dinners, made with many locally grown meat and produce and pairings of beer brewed in-house. In the warmer months, these family-style feasts take place al fresco beneath the trees, but in winter, the bacchanal moves indoors for a cozy, candlelit affair with multiple courses. Reservation only.



Lone Wolf

240 Foxhall Avenue, Kingston

The boxy building on Foxhall Avenue that housed glam cocktail and Polish tapas bar Lis sat dormant for a year and a half until reopening in early November. Lone Wolf, the brainchild of Anton Kinloch and Lisa Dy, owners of the now-defunct Fuchsia Tiki Bar in New Paltz, brings craft cocktails and Asian-inspired eats to Midtown Kingston. Think spicy tuna crispy rice ($12) and pork belly ($15) for small plates and for cocktails a mix of historic (Penicillin, Paper Plane) and modern classics (Sasha Petraske’s Sherpa). A daiquiri and Mexican Mai Tai Tia Mia scratch the tiki itch, plus Fuschia lives on as a pop-up on Sundays.

Ciao Bella

5 Main Street, New Paltz

After years of running a successful Northern Italian restaurant in Monticello—the original Ciao Bella—the Gashi family was looking for a second location. They found what they wanted in a former railroad station beside the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail in New Paltz. Previously La Stazione restaurant, the train depot is once again serving Italian fare, now as Ciao Bella New Paltz. Aside from the lofty and luminous dining room there is also a wine cellar and a patio for additional dining options. Customer favorites include the pollo martini—chicken with a parmigiana breadcrumb crust and lemon-white wine sauce ($25), and the gnocchi Bolognese ($24).

One With Land

26 Awosting Road, Pine Bush

In the former spot of the Hoot Owl in Pine Bush, the newly opened One With Land is owned and operated by husband and wife team Jared and Tara Braithwaite. A CIA alum, Jared brings over two decades of fine dining experience from across the country. Highlights of the seasonally inspired and regularly changing menu include duck fried dates ($12), the mushroom pate and spicy anchovy crostini ($12 and $13 each), and a spiced crusted lamb rib appetizer ($16) to start. Possible mains include Atlantic salmon, a bone-in pork rib ($29), pastas ($20-$24), and a chicken Milanesa ($25). Don’t fall in love just yet though, menus change regularly.

Eliza

582 Broadway, Kingston

Eliza is the latest endeavor of the culinary crew behind Ollie’s Pizza, who teamed up with chef Chris Bradley, an alum of Cafe Boulud and Gramercy Tavern for this project. It’s part of the three storefronts on Broadway that also house Fletcher & Lu and Ollie’s Slice Shop, all above a massive commissary prep space spanning the entire footprint of the building in the basement. The bistro’s wood-burning grill is the central conceit that holds Bradley’s European-inflected, world-traveling menu together. The menu is a choose-your-own-adventure affair, with the main proteins served a la carte and diners adding on as they like from the sides. The wine program, with a list over 50 bottles strong, is by Katie Morton, an Eleven Madison Park vet and manager of Kingston Wine Co.