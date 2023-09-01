5 New Places to Eat and Drink in the Hudson Valley this September

click to enlarge Josh Goleman Ollie's Slice Shop opened on Broadway in early August.

Ollie’s Slice Shop

580 Broadway, Kingston

In the former Tony’s Pizzeria in Kingston, the owners of Ollie’s Pizza in High Falls opened a slice shop and a provisions market in neighboring storefronts in early August. A sit-down wine bar/bistro, dubbed Eliza, will follow later this month. A shared commissary, responsible for everything from dough production to whole animal butchery, drives a vertically integrated business model that will supply all the restaurants. At Ollie’s Slice Shop, order by the customizable slice ($3.50-$5) or get a 20-inch pie to go ($23-$28). Garlic knots, a meatball parm hero, and a couple of salads round out the short-but-sweet menu. Fletcher & Lu market is stocked with a rotating selection of products made in-house that might range from sausages and burger patties to bone broth, brisket, and pate. Eliza will be chef Chris Bradley’s American take on the European neighborhood bistro, with an emphasis on small plates that can be mixed and matched to meet any occasion or appetite.

Ravish Liquors

47 South River Street, Coxsackie

“Antiques in the front. Party in the back.” Like the triumphant return of the mullet, Sara Miller’s genre-defying Coxsackie storefront shoehorns two disparate concepts into one 1870s firehouse, steps away from the Hudson River. Up front, UnQuiet displays the former Saveur editor’s aesthetic and zeal for oddities with a curated selection of furniture, art, and decor. In the back, Ravish Liquors, “a speakeasy with a Southern accent,” is a small, cozy space with dark wallpaper and a rotating menu of small Dixie-inflected bites, from rotel dip ($5) to the crawfish etouffee ($18) and succotash salad ($12). There’s also liquor, wine, sake, beer, and live music most Saturdays.

Beans Cat Cafe

11 Church Street, New Paltz

After nearly three years in Beacon and close to 500 cat adoptions, Beans Cat Cafe opened a second location in New Paltz in mid-July. Just in time for the new semester, the New Paltz spot blends classic cafe offerings with cat therapy, all with the goal of finding homes for as many kitties as possible. In the cat room, visitors can reserve time to play with foster cats provided by the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. On the cafe side, customers can order all classic espresso drinks plus fun seasonal specials, freshly squeezed lemonade, and sweet treats from Highland-based Mad Batters Pastries. Beans Cat Cafe is the perfect place to unwind and recharge with some cat therapy and coffee.

The Print House

1070 Main Street, Fleischmanns

When the room isn’t filled with the sounds of live music, records spin on the turntable at the Print House, a new vinyl bar in the Delaware County village of Fleischmanns. After a 25-year career in television and film, Joe Devito has returned to his lifelong passions of music and food with this new venture. The menu offers flavors of DeVito’s childhood like his Grandma’s classic meatballs ($12) served in a cast iron skillet, as well as fresh flatbreads ($12-$18), and locally sourced options like the farm-fresh cheeseboard. Located in a circa-1905 print shop with tall tin ceilings and crowned molding, the restored space offers a cozy spot to hear music and catch up with friends over craft cocktails.

La Barbirria



389 Main Street, Beacon

Step into La Barbirria, the buzzy new Mexican spot on Beacon’s Main Street. Quesadillas and burritos are notably absent from the menu, which is divided into four groupings: entrees, appetizers, street tacos, and soups and salads. The tacos are all $5 and under apiece and are served with corn tortillas that are hand-pressed daily in-house. Proteins include blackened salmon with chipotle sauce, marinated pork with pineapple, and chili shrimp. Entrees like the carne adobada (pork) and arrachera (steak) showcase the birria method of slow-cooking meat. The menu also includes aguachile, a dish akin to ceviche that offers a choice of shrimp ($16) or scallops ($21) marinated in a lime with a cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro broth. For drinks, habanero and jalapeno margaritas and Mexican beers are the specialties, plus refreshing, non-alcoholic aguas frescas like cucumber-lime and hibiscus flower.