Bravo for Bar Brava: Newburgh’s New Tapas and Wine Bar

Part of Newburgh’s allure is its proud multicultural presence. This trait has led to the historic city becoming somewhat of a foodie mecca, where you can find flavors to suit a wide array of international cravings. Bar Brava, a new Spanish tapas and wine bar, opened in Newburgh this month as a further testament to the neighborhood’s appreciation of global cuisine made approachable.



“The reception has been great; it feels like people have been yearning for a dining experience where they're in control, and that’s what tapas offer,” explains owner Philippe Pierre, who is also a partner in Ms. Fairfax. “We’re giving power to people in terms of what flavors they want and how much they want to spend. You can order a couple of small bites and a glass of wine, or fill the whole table with flavors and shareable entrees.”

click to enlarge Meghan Spiro The restyled interior evokes modern Spain.

Bar Brava is located at the corner of Liberty Street and Broadway, at the site of the former Mama Roux, which Pierre co-owned. “Mama Roux was more geared toward fine dining,” Pierre explains, “but even though fine dining in downtown Newburgh wasn’t working for Mama Roux—and other great restaurants like Liberty Street Bistro—there's still a desire for a delicious culinary experience, a great wine list, and cocktails. So this is our way of deconstructing fine dining and giving people a little more control over their experience.”

Walking in, those who knew Mama Roux’s homey aesthetic will be surprised to see a completely new interior that’s sleek and reminiscent of modern Spain. “It’s not that old-world Spanish interior with terracotta tiles or anything, it’s a pretty sparse yet intentional space,” Pierre explains. “Mama Roux was full of color, texture, and volume; we pared it down for a new vibe that’s minimal but with a warmth to it, thanks to designer Nadja Tarr, who’s done some design work for businesses around Newburgh.”

click to enlarge Meghan Spiro

On the menu you’ll find pintxos, traditional Basque bites, at $3 apiece like the Gilda Clasico with olive, anchovy, and red pepper on a crostini, or chorizo y huevo—a quail egg with sausage on crostini. A hearty menu of nearly 20 tapas ($7-$18) includes Spanish meatballs ($12); grilled octopus over potatoes with chimichurri ($16); and the popular Bacalao a la Llauna, pan-roasted cod filet over potatoes ($14).

A short selection of entrees includes the crowd-pleasing paella for two ($32/$38); a pan-roasted branzino with garlic, lemon, white wine, and saffron rice ($33); and a high-end surf-and-turf dish with strip steak, langoustines, potato, broccoli rabe, and romesco ($65). “The entrees are substantial, designed to be shared,” Pierre says. A separate brunch menu will be available on Sundays.

click to enlarge Meghan Spiro

The kitchen is headed by Mike McCree, who studied at the CIA and spent time in Spain as a private chef. “We have a great team of people in the kitchen, like Rafa Sarmiento, who came from Valencia to Newburgh and is our secret-sauce guy,” he says

Wine and cocktails at Bar Brava both have a heavy Spanish influence. Wine options include a range of organic or biodynamic reds and whites, orange wines, sangria, and other distinctive taste profiles at $12-$18 per glass. “Our wine list is curated by Jenny Ingram, a Newburgh local who used to work with me at Palate on Liberty Street before that sold in 2021; she now runs an acupuncture business, but she knows her wine,” Pierre says. “And our cocktails are very sherry- and port-focused. Plus, Barcelona has a very big gin and tonic culture, so we’re trying to buck the trend a little by going with some of these wines and spirits.”

click to enlarge Meghan Spiro

Live entertainment is helmed by general manager Matt Hutchins (previously of Dogwood and Quinn’s in Beacon) and includes jazz nights on Thursdays, live DJ lounge sets on Friday, and old-school Latin DJs on Saturdays. “We have Rene Campos, who’s the owner of local music shop DMU, running our Latin nights on Saturdays,” Pierre says. “Rene came up in the ’70s and ’80s in Manhattan and the Bronx, and DMU has been here forever—he’s got that old-school vibe and knows the community.”

Pierre says that he sees this approach to providing guests with options to choose their own experience as a key to keeping up with what modern consumers want. And that by having built up a following with Mama Roux, he was able to learn about the specific needs and wants of the local community. “It was important to not leave that corner vacant too long; physics states that an object in motion stays in motion, and that resonates with me when thinking about the energy that goes into a business, so we wanted to move quickly to reimagine the space,” he explains. “And Bar Brava feels like the right way to illuminate that corner.”

Bar Brava is open 4pm-midnight Thursday through Saturday; 9am-4pm on Sunday.