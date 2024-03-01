Bulk Grocery Stores & Refilleries in the Hudson Valley

As environmental awareness grows nationwide, with nearly three-quarters of Americans in support of reducing single-use plastics, a notable trend has emerged: the rise of bulk goods grocery stores, also known refilleries. These sustainability-focused stores offer cleaning supplies, personal care items, and food staples without traditional packaging to minimize single-use plastic waste. Patrons can purchase or replenish items in reusable containers, and they’re often encouraged (or required) to bring their own containers to buy goods in customizable quantities. The Hudson Valley has embraced the trend, with a variety of bulk marketplaces and refilleries having popped up across the region.



87 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY 12561

Founded by environmental advocates Wendy and Dave Toman, Second Nature Refillery sells plastic-free bulk goods. That includes pantry items, fresh goods, and home products, ranging from personal care wares like tooth brushing tablets to refillable shampoos, eco-friendly household cleaners, and bamboo tissues. You’ll also find locally sourced produce, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, artisan pastas, legumes, and vegan chocolate chips. Customers are encouraged to bring their own empty, clean containers.

1398 Route 213, High Falls, NY 12440

The High Falls Food Co-op offers ethically sourced products, with a wide variety in departments like grocery, produce, bulk, meat and dairy, health and beauty, wellness, and prepared foods. In the bulk section, you’ll find dried pantry staples, spices, herbs, tea, oils, vinegar, nut butters, shampoo, and cosmetics. They also offer Co+op deals that run for two or three weeks at a time, and member specials that change on the first day of each month. Current Co+op deals include items like Pacific Foods organic broth, South of France bar soap, and Wild Planet skipjack tuna.

2 Jansen Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401

Villager Grocery & Refillery encourages sustainable living by offering a diverse selection of local, organic, and eco-friendly products. The store sells groceries, pantry staples, kitchen essentials, coffee, and bakery items, emphasizing a waste-conscious approach by offering many items in returnable, refundable, and reusable containers and cups. Sourced from upstate farms and local suppliers, their range spans from curated meats and cheeses to daily baked pastries, accommodating various dietary preferences.

148 Pitcher Lane, Red Hook, NY 12571

Operating from Wednesday to Sunday, The O Zone is a sustainability center promoting eco-friendly living. The marketplace specializes in bulk refill items from brands like Vermont Soap and Meliora, and the center also hosts workshops on topics such as local invasive species management and food justice practices. Additionally, The O Zone runs a Community Compost CSA program, which provides a weekly residential or commercial food scrap pick-up service for those interested in composting.

2881 Church Street, Pine Plains, NY 12567

The Rural Center Refillery encourages thoughtful household consumption by offering sustainable alternatives for cleaning, body care, food, and coffee. They carry products such as Winchell Mountain and Monkey Joe’s coffee, as well as handmade soaps, honey, and maple syrup sourced from local neighbors. Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of organic grains, nuts, as well as options like reusable lunch bags and compostable flossers.

Newberry Artisan Market, Booth 24

236 Main Street, Saugerties, NY 12477

The Blue Refillery specializes in refillable and sustainable home and body care products, including cleaners, soaps, and shampoos. Among their specific offerings are Unpaper Towels, Soap Stick Stain Remover, Avocado Huggers, bamboo toothbrushes, and Forest Floret Shampoo & Soap. There’s even seasonal items like holiday ornaments and lavender salves. Their Blue Loyalty Program rewards customers with a $5 credit for every $150 spent, redeemable on a refill date.





480 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508

Founded as a pop-up, REfill REstore is a bulk refill store focusing on household and pet supplies. Their product range includes cleaning tools, toothbrushes, napkins, wipes, recycled toilet paper, mason jars, jar tops, reusable straws, and bulk personal care and cleaning products. They also offer food items like grains, spices, nuts, candy, and baking essentials. Customers must bring their own containers for items like shampoo, hand soap, and dishwashing liquid, priced by the ounce.

300 Kings Mall Court, Kingston, NY 12401

249 Main Street, Saugerties, NY 12477

The Mother Earth's Storehouse, established in 1978 with locations in Kingston and Saugerties, is a health-centric grocery store committed to providing high-quality organic and natural products. The store’s bulk items department boasts a diverse range of grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, and there’s also a cafe featuring fresh and natural soups, salads, sandwiches, and specials. Consider taking a look at their monthly sales flyers before stopping in.

23 Eastdale Avenue South, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

This woman-owned bulk grocer carries over 250 non-perishable food items, which are sold by the ounce or pound in reusable containers. The Refillery Storehouse also offers everyday household essentials, personal care products, local dairy goods, and a tap system featuring a rotating selection of locally crafted beers for carry-out consumption. Bring your own reusable containers or use their compostable bags.

15 Church Street, Chatham, NY 12037





Chatham Real Food Market Co-op offers a diverse range of goods, including fresh, local, organic produce, a café, and grocery products. The co-op features an extensive bulk department with over 175 organic and natural bulk items, ranging from a variety of nuts, dried fruits, baking essentials, grains, and beans to a selection of teas, coffees, health and wellness herbs, supplements, DIY ingredients, and an array of herbs and spices. They also host regular events, such as group yoga. The co-op is open to all, but members receive benefits like a 10% flex discount.

794 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Tomfillery is a zero-waste market and refillery offering package-free bulk food items, household essentials, and ethical personal care products. Their inventory includes pantry staples like peppercorns and rice, household items such as stainless steel coffee filters and compostable dish sponges, snacks like dark chocolate-covered cashews, and personal care products like beeswax lotion bars. The store encourages customers to bring their own containers and uses a tag system to weigh your container before filling.

3 Charles Street, Suite 3, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569

Hudson Valley Skin Care's Refillery offers refills of their own line of personal care products including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion, and foaming hand soap, all available in lavender and citrus blends. The refillery maintains bulk prices approximately 15 percent lower than pre-packaged bottles of Hudson Valley Skin Care products. Customers must bring their own clean bottle or jar; they recommend glass containers wiped down with isopropyl alcohol.

12 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY 12561

Black Cat Bulk Goods is a sustainable living store focused on handmade, fair trade, and locally sourced items. Their offerings span bulk food items like beans, grains, and pasta as well as oils, teas, and spices. In addition to local and organic pantry staples, they craft their own non-dairy products such as cashew milk and vegan butter, available in returnable glass containers. The store also boasts a selection of cruelty-free cosmetics, handmade soap bars, and refillable bath and body products. You can bring your own container or use one of theirs.

44 Main Street, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Understory Market is a low-waste market offering a variety of pantry essentials alongside laundry, cleaning, and bath and body refills. This eco-conscious store’s products include syrups, oils, vinegars, pasta, seeds, grains, nuts, and legumes. There’s grab and go items like organic gummy bears, as well as home goods like straws and ceramics. The market also features pantry subscription kits and customized gift boxes.