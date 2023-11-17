Poughkeepsie Development Eastdale Village Offers Varied Dining Scene

A few miles down Route 44, you’ll find Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village, a mixed-use development that integrates work and residential spaces with shopping, entertainment, and dining. Eastdale Avenue, the community’s main street, has been adorned with a variety of dining options, including businesses well-known to locals. Noteworthy additions include an upgraded Rossi’s, another Crafted Kup location, and a second spot for Rhinebeck’s Pizzeria Posto. The community recently welcomed a new doughnut shop and Asian eatery, with a forthcoming burger joint and a pie shop set to further diversify the local culinary offerings.



Amanda’s Macaron Shoppe

44 Eastdale Avenue North

Originally a nationwide dessert shipping service, Amanda’s Macaron Shoppe expanded its operations in 2020 with the establishment of this Poughkeepsie storefront. The shop specializes in French macarons, offering classic flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, as well as more playful options like cocoa pebbles, pink starburst, and caramel pumpkin. Noteworthy is the Macarownie, a gluten-filled brownie with a filled macaron baked inside. Apart from macarons, the shop provides a variety of bubble teas in flavors like salted caramel and oreo, along with energizing turbo-teas, smooth-teas, and layered lemonades.

Buns Burgers

With locations in Rhinebeck, Saugerties, and Kingston, Buns Burgers is planning to expand to Poughkeepsie this winter. Their farm-to-table options include the Original Bun, a classic quarter-pound grass-fed beef patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Savor the indulgen Lamb Eater, featuring a ground lamb patty and zesty lemon-oregano mayo, or go adventurous with the Dirty Bird, a crispy chicken sandwich with creamy coleslaw and pimento cheese. Non-meat enthusiasts will relish the Veggie Stacker with Portobello mushroom and avocado-bean spread. Finally, quench your thirst with Adirondack Creamery shakes, Boylan’s Real Cane Sugar Fountain Sodas, or local New York State beers and wines.

Chakra Bowls

36 Eastdale Avenue North

Just this year, Chakra Bowls shifted its spot in Poughkeepsie from Arlington Ave. to Eastdale Ave. The new location features familiar favorites such as the Senorita Bowl, crafted with organic quinoa, mixed greens, sweet potato, black beans, red onion, and tortilla strips. Additionally, a seasonal fall menu introduces warm quinoa bowls and soups alongside autumn-inspired smoothies and bowls. The menu extends beyond bowls to include lattes, coffee, and iced tea, and there’s even a doggie bowl for your canine companions.

Eastdale Avenue Bagels

35 Eastdale Avenue North

Eastdale Avenue Bagels boasts that they’ll “bagel you better here than anywhere in Brooklyn.” To back up the brag, the shop offers a range of bagels, spreads, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, lunch specials, and deli items. Highlights include breakfast sandwiches like the Jalapeño Popper, which consists of jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, and onions. There’s also the Novelicious, a combo of cream cheese, sliced lox, tomato, onion. Along with a variety of deli choices like tuna and chicken is a grill section for customizable egg and cheese options. The coffee bar provides hot and iced beverages like coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and cappuccinos.

Just A Little Pie Shop

31 Eastdale Avenue North

Building on the success of Amanda’s Macaron Shoppe, entrepreneurs Amanda Giacalone and Vin Roth are venturing into the world of pies with Just a Little Pie Shop. At this shop, patrons will be able to design their own personal-sized pies. Choose from a range of sweet and savory fillings and toppings to take home creations like a chocolate-covered strawberry brownie pie. For those who prefer classic flavors, the shop also features traditional nine-inch pies in classic flavors like pumpkin, apple crumble, and maple pecan. Thanksgiving preorders are nearly complete, and you can stay tuned for more updates about the shop’s grand opening.

Pizzeria Posto

45 Eastdale Avenue North

In 2012, Pizzeria Posto debuted its first location in Rhinebeck. In 2021, they expanded to serve their artisanal wood fired pizza in Eastdale. The Eastdale location offers a varied menu, featuring antipasto options like cheese, olives, and soppressata. Pizzas range from classics like Margherita to choices like the Morandi—a no-sauce pie topped with grana padano cheese, red onions, pistachios, and fresh rosemary. Toppings include sausage, arugula, guanciale, and crimini mushrooms. The beverage menu features rosé, white, and red wines, as well as beer. For dessert, there’s homemade cannoli and the Baba Louie, which consists of pizza dough filled with hazelnut spread and powdered sugar.

Reconnect Foods

48 Eastdale Avenue North

Poughkeepsie native and chef David Cruz began Reconnect Foods as a food truck, offering Mexican and Asian flavors in a variety of places. Now, with a permanent location in Eastdale, Cruz’s menu showcases locally sourced ingredients in a lineup that spans tacos, bao, burritos, quesadillas, ramen, and rice bowls. For protein lovers, the options are diverse, with tantalizing choices like chicken tinga, pork carnitas, local steak, and savory mushrooms. Make sure to mark your calendar for the weekly specials—Tuesday means tacos, Thursday brings tamales, and Fridays and Saturdays are all about arepas.

Rossi & Sons Alimentari

25 Eastdale Avenue North

The Rossi family made their mark in the Hudson Valley back in 1979 with the opening of their sandwich shop. Today, their second spot in Eastdale, Rossi & Sons Alimentari, keeps the tradition alive, serving up local Italian goodies in a laidback market meets eatery setup. On the menu, you’ll find a bit of everything, from classic parmigiana dishes and baked pasta to salads and subs. Feeling creative? Build your own panini or take your pick from the lineup of specialty and classic options; the Blue Ribbon is packed with crispy chicken cutlet, smoked ham, roasted tomato, honey mustard, herb mayo, and Swiss cheese. And when you’ve had your fill, don’t forget to snag some snacks and drinks or treat yourself to pastries like tiramisu and cannoli.

Spoons Ice Cream

46 Eastdale Avenue North

If you’re in the mood for a sweet escape, check out Spoons Ice Cream. They offer a lineup of over 24 ice cream flavors, ranging from the classics to quirky flavors like Southern Peach, Death by Chocolate, and a concoction called Trash Can—vanilla ice cream with fudge, caramel, cookie dough pieces, and M&Ms. Don’t be fooled by the name. This boutique ice cream store also specializes in gourmet sundaes, custom cakes, and massive milkshakes called “freakshakes.” The menu includes a variety of vegan and gluten-free options.

The Crafted Kup

48 Eastdale Avenue North

At the Crafted Kup, indulge in hand-crafted espresso beverages and savor the rich flavors of locally roasted organic coffees and teas. Their breakfast menu boasts a variety of options, from classic egg sandwiches and bagels to oatmeal and cereal. If you’re in the mood for something fresh, they also offer a tempting selection of made-to-order options, including lox toast and avocado toast. For lunch, the coffeehouse has you covered with options like house-roasted turkey paired with fresh sliced apple. If you're looking for something a bit more eclectic, the Fresca wrap might be your go to, featuring white bean hummus, roasted red pepper, cucumber, feta, toasted walnuts, and a zesty citrus vinaigrette.

The Doughnut Dolly

932 Dutchess Turnpike

The Doughnut Dolly draws inspiration from the World War II “doughnut dollies,” dedicated women volunteers who provided freshly baked doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines. Founder Jennifer DiPalo-Foley, a licensed mental health therapist, envisions her business similarly boosting morale through baking. The menu, refreshed seasonally with weekend specials, offers enticing options. For November, consider picking up doughnuts in flavors like pumpkin cream cheese, caramel apple butter crunch, and blueberry walnut streusel. Complementing the offerings are beverages like Harney & Sons tea, raspberry iced tea, seasonal hot chocolate, and both chai and matcha lattes.

TOMO Asian Fusion

38 Eastdale Avenue North

Recently opened in Eastdale, TOMO Asian Fusion is a family-owned spot offering a range of Asian cuisine. Start with appetizers like gyoza, edamame, or spicy eggplant and dive straight into sushi or hibachi. Signature sushi rolls include the Dragon Roll—a combination of eel, cucumber, and avocado—as well as the New Orleans Roll, a blend of yellowtail, salmon, and bluefin tuna. The hibachi menu features proteins like chicken, jumbo shrimp, salmon, and filet mignon, and there’s also udon and soba options available to satisfy your noodle cravings.