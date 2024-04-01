Road Trip Through Orange County, NY

Orange County earns plenty of attention thanks to renowned destinations near the Hudson River such as the West Point Military Academy, Storm King Art Center, and Bear Mountain State Park. It’s the character of small towns and villages like Cornwall, Goshen, Montgomery, and New Windsor, however, that have made the county one of the Hudson Valley’s most popular places to live and visit.
Montgomery Mercantile
18 Bridge Street, Montgomery
(845) 769-7094 | Montgomerymercantileny.com
Welcome to the Montgomery Mercantile! Owned and curated by a mother-daughter duo, the Mercantile opened in November 2022 to fill the gifting needs of the local community. Nestled in the quaint village of Montgomery the Mercantile houses local artists, chocolates and sweets, baby gifts, a handpicked selection of antiques, handmade and vintage jewelry, and an amazing variety of seasonal décor. The building itself was built in the 1790s and boasts the original wood floors and tin ceiling. Please stop by, take a step back in time, and see what wonderful treasures await!
New Windsor Country Inn
450 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor
(845) 565-8110 | Nwcountryinn.net
Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame
240 Main Street, Goshen
(845) 294-6330 | Harnessmuseum.com
Dedicated to the preservation and celebration of the American-born sport of harness racing and the American Standardbred horse. The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame welcomes visitors from around the world to share in an exploration of history and current sporting events through presentations of art, artifacts, and exciting interactive exhibitry.
Children’s House Montessori of Cornwall
265 Main Street, Cornwall
(845) 820-5750 | Childrenshousecornwall.com
A learning community where children are inspired to realize their academic, personal, and social potential to become global citizens. The historically proven Montessori education model supports the whole child in a classroom environment that inspires self-paced, individualized discovery and a love of learning.
The Borland House Inn & Restaurant
130 Clinton Street, Montgomery
(845) 457-1513 | Theborlandhouse.com