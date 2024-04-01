Road Trip Through Orange County, NY

Orange County earns plenty of attention thanks to renowned destinations near the Hudson River such as the West Point Military Academy, Storm King Art Center, and Bear Mountain State Park. It’s the character of small towns and villages like Cornwall, Goshen, Montgomery, and New Windsor, however, that have made the county one of the Hudson Valley’s most popular places to live and visit.

Montgomery Mercantile

18 Bridge Street, Montgomery

(845) 769-7094 | Montgomerymercantileny.com

Welcome to the Montgomery Mercantile! Owned and curated by a mother-daughter duo, the Mercantile opened in November 2022 to fill the gifting needs of the local community. Nestled in the quaint village of Montgomery the Mercantile houses local artists, chocolates and sweets, baby gifts, a handpicked selection of antiques, handmade and vintage jewelry, and an amazing variety of seasonal décor. The building itself was built in the 1790s and boasts the original wood floors and tin ceiling. Please stop by, take a step back in time, and see what wonderful treasures await!

New Windsor Country Inn

450 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor

(845) 565-8110 | Nwcountryinn.net



Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame

Celebrating 40 years. Providing the best senior care since 1983. Same location, same compassionate care, same reasonable rates, same delicious meals. A full range of services and amenities are all included in the affordable monthly rate. Three delicious home-cooked meals are provided daily, as well as medication management, personal care service, activities, 24-hour supervision, assistance with ADLs, daily housekeeping, weekly laundry service, and emergency call system in each room. Salon services are on site with reasonable rates. Physical therapy can be provided.

240 Main Street, Goshen

(845) 294-6330 | Harnessmuseum.com

Dedicated to the preservation and celebration of the American-born sport of harness racing and the American Standardbred horse. The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame welcomes visitors from around the world to share in an exploration of history and current sporting events through presentations of art, artifacts, and exciting interactive exhibitry.

Children’s House Montessori of Cornwall

265 Main Street, Cornwall

(845) 820-5750 | Childrenshousecornwall.com

The Borland House Inn & Restaurant

Programs offered for children 18 months through First Grade.A learning community where children are inspired to realize their academic, personal, and social potential to become global citizens. The historically proven Montessori education model supports the whole child in a classroom environment that inspires self-paced, individualized discovery and a love of learning.

130 Clinton Street, Montgomery

(845) 457-1513 | Theborlandhouse.com

Uncover the charm of The Borland House Inn and Restaurant, a rare Hudson Valley gem. Indulge in garden-to-table cuisine, five historically designed rooms, and a garden event space. Just want good comfort food? Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday, 9am-2pm. Only 90 minutes from Manhattan in Montgomery Village. Book a table or stay today.