Phoenicia Diner: Nostalgic Nuptials in the Catskills

As far as upstate wedding locales go, the Catskill Mountains have a wild charm that beckons a certain kind of fun-loving couple to say “I do” among its rustic environs. There are few places that encapsulate the region’s rich history and adventurous spirit quite like the famed Phoenicia Diner, whose nostalgic vibes and locally sourced menu make for a picture-perfect marriage of classic diner culture and modern farm-to-table fare. Whether hosting a rousing welcome dinner or the big day itself, celebrants who choose the diner will get a heaping helping of Catskills hospitality that guests are sure to remember.

Built in 1962 and moved to the Catskills in the early 80s, the Phoenicia Diner has a long history of serving customers who are drawn to the Catskills' natural beauty. The prior owners nurtured the Diner and its customers for nearly 30 years before current owner, Mike Cioffi, bought the diner in 2010 and spent two years renovating and restoring the space. The diner team, led by Chef Chris Davin, focuses on modern interpretations of traditional diner favorites elevated by seasonal and local ingredients from the region’s many farms and makers.

Couples who want to infuse their wedding weekends with a little of the Diner’s magic can choose their own adventure when it comes to transforming the restaurant into the picture-perfect private event venue. The space is tailor-made for the most intimate of gatherings and can even accommodate larger weddings and celebrations.

Book the diner’s nostalgic main Dining Room and intimate Lounge and invite guests to cozy up in the booths or pony up to the bar for welcome drinks and passed apps, or a whole buffet or coursed wedding reception. Need more space? Add outdoor dining into the mix with the Lot, which comes with a covered dining area, picnic table area, pergola, and a sweet little Airstream that can transform into a food truck for smaller events. Keep the party going outside well into the evening with a DJ and a full dance floor, and use the Airstream as a wedding gift bag and swag central when it’s time for guests to head on home.

Of course, the food and drinks menu is where the diner’s acclaim as one of the most Instagrammed restaurants in the Catskills shines bright. Popular dishes include impressive spreads like the Cedar Plank Hudson Valley Steelhead Trout alongside craveable mains such as Fried Chicken with Hot Honey and Shrimp and Cheddar Grits, as well as a host of comforting sides and retro desserts like mini milkshakes made with local Del's ice cream. Chef Davin can work with couples to refine their event menus, and in-house cocktail expert Courtney Malsatzki’s inventive and locally sourced riffs on the classics offer couples a chance to create drinks that draw on a couple’s history and feel true to the region’s sense of place.

For couples who have their hearts set on hosting their wedding or receptions elsewhere, the Diner also offers off-site catering and group takeaway—AKA a ticket to the pre-wedding or day-after breakfast spread of your dreams.



