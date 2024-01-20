Vanderbilt Lakeside: A Columbia County Wedding Venue That Feels Worlds Away

Vanderbilt Lakeside is the kind of wedding venue that gives off major main character vibes. With a bucolic landscape and romantic interiors that feel as if they leapt out of the pages of a Victorian novel, the private Columbia County guesthouse specializes in highly curated celebrations that tell the story of each couple in dreamy detail.

click to enlarge Photo by Andrew Franciosa

Located just 20 minutes from Hudson in the village of Philmont, Vanderbilt Lakeside (originally known as the Vanderbilt House Hotel) was built in the 1860s by the Vanderbilt family to serve their railroad employees and upstate travelers. In 2017, it was purchased by Matt Bray and Henrietta Paris, a husband-and-wife team and veterans of the New York City hospitality industry, who transformed the property into a private guesthouse that could serve as the site for countryside weddings that were as memorable as their own. “We were inspired to open the guest house after our own very hands-on wedding, which involved transforming my parents’ hilly eight-acre property to a magical outdoor event space,” says Paris.

click to enlarge Photo by Andrew Franciosa

From the swoon-worthy accommodations and event space to the thoughtful farm-to-table food and craft beverage offerings, the venue’s offerings expertly combine their passions and years of experience. Bray, a musician, photographer, and carpenter, spent a decade in the restaurant industry working for Danny Abrams at The Mermaid Inn and JG Melon while Paris had co-envisioned, built out, and operated two successful artisanal cocktail bars, The Dove Parlour and Night of Joy.







For the design of the space, the couple blended vintage and organic elements sourced from antique markets and new boutiques, marrying the formal elegance of a Victorian-era home with the laid back, rustic feel of a lake house.

click to enlarge Olivia Nadel Photography

Wainscoting, tall tin ceilings, tons of natural light, wood beams, and vintage-inspired wallpaper surround an eclectic blend of furnishings from antiques to mid-century touches, and an abundance of green plants, books, games, and objects that provide the perfect vignette for any photograph. Bray completed much of the build-out work for Vanderbilt Lakeside himself, including many of the venue’s custom elements like its farmhouse dining tables, the spacious outdoor bar, and a custom-made bocce court.

click to enlarge Olivia Nadel Photography

“We wanted a way to hold onto that sense of history but also make the space feel a lot less buttoned up,” says Paris. “We intentionally blended eras in our design choices to allow the space to feel like a collection from a well-lived life.”

Bookings at Vanderbilt Lakeside are available for up to 150 event guests, and include private use of the house and grounds with overnight accommodations for as many as 16 to 20. There are eight en suite bedrooms, which are located above four large and relaxing gathering spaces: The Bar Room, The Game Room, The Sun Room, and The Parlor.

click to enlarge Photo by Christian Park

Outside is an oversized curved deck accommodating as many as 100 seated dinner guests. The Deck overlooks The Yard, where wildflowers, mature trees, and over 550 feet of lake frontage are sure to enchant.

“The surprisingly private backyard with views of the lake was what sold us right away,” says Paris. “Just across the way you see a dense backdrop of trees where you can spy wildlife, including herons, and nesting eagles. It’s a great space for a ceremony, cocktail hour, or mingling, dinner, lawn games, or late night s'mores by the fire pit.”

All events include in-house catering overseen and completely customized by Bray, who often creates dishes that reference everything from a couple’s heritage to their first date or a favorite trip abroad. Menus are defined by approachable-yet-aspirational items inspired by global cuisines, such as Crostini with Steak, Goat Cheese, Chimichurri, Fried Whole Sea Bass with Ginger-Scallion Sauce, Cripsed Gnocchi & Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Lemon Parmesan Butter, and Panna Cotta with Salted Caramel & Toasted Hazelnuts.

And no event is complete without Paris’s expertly crafted custom cocktails like the Amber Stardust (gin, fresh lemon, apricot liqueur, house-made green tea syrup, and prosecco) or the Gilded Wren (scotch, fresh lemon, fresh cucumber, honey, and smoked salt), which are as memorable as the magical space itself.

For couples looking for a bespoke wedding venue that reflects their individual personalities and penchant for romance, Vanderbilt Lakeside’s refined, vintage-inspired atmosphere and offerings deliver in spades. It’s one of those hidden Hudson Valley gems that guests will be talking about for years to come.