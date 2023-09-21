Fall Hudson Valley Craft Fairs and Makers Markets

Fall is about to be in full swing in the Hudson Valley, and there’s lots to see and do for crafting enthusiasts. Shoppers can enjoy the beautiful Catskills’ foliage at any of these upcoming fall Hudson Valley craft fairs and festivals. Between live music, lavish handmade furnishings, artisanal soaps, paintings, intricate knitwear, and more, there’s something for every taste and budget. Connect with and support local artists, and maybe even get some early holiday shopping done at these fall craft fairs in the Hudson Valley.



Windham Autumn Art Show | Through October 9

Inspired by the Hudson Valley’s fall scenery, the Windham Fine Arts Autumn Art Show displays four local artists’ renditions of the Catskills’ autumnal landscape. Modernist oil paintings by Kim Do depicting the beginning of fall foliage, oil and watercolor paintings of peaceful waters in a traditional, American Romanticist style by Barry DeBaun, bold oil paintings of amber-leafed mountains in Cold Spring by Anne Johann, and abstract acrylics of air and other natural phenomena from painter Joan Thorne will be on display. Located in historic Windham, the art gallery showcases the work of local makers. The Windham Fine Arts Autumn Show is open Fridays through Sundays until October 9.

Phoenicia Flea | September 23 & 30, October 14 & 15

Made up of vendors primarily from the Catskills region and the Hudson Valley, this traveling artisan and vintage market appears in a new location each month. Shop for a range of products, including homegoods, skincare, jewelry, and clothing items. The Phoenicia Flea will be continuing to provide events in the Hudson Valley into the fall, each with a slate of more than 20 vendors. Catch the Flea at Shandaken Inn on September 23 or at Stockade Faire in Kingston on September 30. The flea will also be at Nat’s Mountain House in Tannersville on October 14 and 15. The market will be open on each day from 11am-5pm, rain or shine.

Bethel Woods Harvest Festival | September 24, October 1

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has been hard at work hosting its 25th annual Harvest Festival, a six-weekend-long event located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival. The Harvest Festival’s mission is to celebrate the produce of local farms and the talent of local artisans. Along with the regional food and craft vendors at the event, there will be live music, a food truck court, and corn maze. The Creative Learning Tent features a new craft every week for young visitors, including Mini Farmers Market Totes and a Fall Pompom Pumpkin Garland. The Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods runs for two more Sundays: September 24 and October 1, from 11am-4pm. Entry to the harvest festival is free. Parking is $7 per vehicle, or $5 if you pay in advance online.

Stockade Faire | September 30

On September 30, Kingston’s Stockade District will be transformed into a free autumnal block party featuring local businesses, live entertainment, and small craft vendors. During the day, see the Junkyard Car Corral on Wall Street, a family-friendly, vintage car show and motorcycle spectacle. For live music, visit the StageCoach Stage in front of the Hotel Kinsley to see local artists like James Felice and Will Lawrence of The Felice Brothers and Rose Stoller. Once the sun sets, revisit Wall Street for a couture model runway show produced by Le Shag founder Jen Donavan. Later in the night, House of Yes will bring stilt walkers, unicorns, live shoes, and sparkle to the DJs For Climate Action stage, which will feature the DJs Tedd Patterson, Wolf + Lamb, and more. The event will be held from 11am-11pm, rain or shine.

Garrison Craft | September 30-October 1

In its 53rd year, Garrison’s modern craft fair will feature over 65 artisans along with regional food vendors and live music by local musicians. At this location, with majestic river views, a curated collection of independent artists will showcase furniture, photography, jewelry, glass, fiber art, fine art, ceramics, and decorative art. Some highlights include handmade wooden toys from zooModern and purses made out of repurposed vintage books from BeeZ by Scranton.

The Garrison Craft Fair will take place on September 30 and October 1, from 10am-5pm. Pottery demonstrations by Garrison Art Center teaching artists will take place on both days at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.

Field + Supply Fall MRKT | October 6-8

This biannual curated makers’ market is back, hosting over 200 vendors at the gorgeous riverfront Hutton Brickyards property. Smaller items for sale include dainty brass cuffs from 8.6.4, and Skippy Cotton’s ornaments made from natural linen, organic cotton stuffing, and fragrant lavender. There’s also an array of high-end products, including handcrafted, zero waste furniture from Sawkille in Kingston. Enjoy views of the Hudson River while snacking on a sweet treat from Nancy’s of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery and listening to live music from artists like the Saints of Swing, who’ll be performing the best of swing, ballroom music, Dixieland jazz, and down-home blues. The Field + Supply Fall MRKT runs October 6-8, from 10am-6pm.

Stormville Airport Flea Market | October 7-8, November 4

Hosted at the Stormville Airport, the Stormville Antique & Flea Market brings together an enormous number of vendors selling everything from jewelry, prints, and wooden yard signs to furniture, planters, and more finds at unbeatable prices. At this flea market, there will be a curated mix of antiques, collectibles, and new items available for purchase that can fit a range of decor styles. The annual event has also been seen on HGTV’s show, “Flea Market Flip.” The market is open October 7-8 and November 4, from 8am-4pm, rain or shine. No pets allowed.

Artists & Makers Fair at WAAM | October 7-9

Located on Tinker Street in Woodstock, this rain or shine event will present 27 exhibitors throughout WAAM’s gallery spaces. Located in the heart of the village, the Woodstock Artists Association & Museum presents group, solo, and historic exhibitions of regional artists throughout its five spacious galleries. At this fair, categories of exhibited and for-sale art include paintings, photography, prints, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, and woodcraft. The Artists & Makers Fair at WAAM will run from 12pm-5pm on October 7-8 and from 12pm-4pm on October 9. Admission is free, with a $10 suggested donation.

Hops on Hudson's Modern Maker Fare | October 14-15

This free outdoors event will feature over 60 artists and artisans, on top of live music, food, and raffles. Located at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cold Spring, Hops on Hudson's Modern Maker Fare will feature woodworkers, glassworkers, candle makers, soap makers, jewelers, potters, and artists plus food, spirits, and craft beer. There will be parking available on all side streets. Pick up handmade pottery from Brian Recchia, or indulge in small batch, handcrafted artisan candy from molly & mags. The fair will take place on October 14-15, from 11pm-5pm. Leashed dogs are welcome.

River Valley Guild Orchard Market | October 14-15

The River Valley Guild’s fall market will be located at the bucolic 114-acre Rose Hill Farm, a historic family-owned fruit orchard established in 1798. The farm grows cherries, blueberries, plums, apricots, nectarines, peaches, and apples. In addition to makers and craft vendors, the upcoming market will offer apple picking, pumpkin picking, Rose Hill’s delicious fruit wines and ciders, made onsite, and a DJ set. The market will feature food pop-up BBQ Crew by Chef Tomáš on the taproom lawn on October 14 and a Grower Pop-up with Kadō Farm on October 15.

Wool & Folk Festival | October 19-20

Tapping into fiber-forward crowds amassing ahead of the Sheep and Wool Fest, Catskill’s Wool & Folk Festival has seen exponential growth in the past few years. While the debut 2021 festival drew in hundreds of fiber enthusiasts, shoppers, and vendors, the 2022 festival drew in thousands. Check out this traveling event’s progress at its newest location in Foreland, at a contemporary arts campus housed within three historic mills. This year, on the eve of the festival, is the Wool & Folk Warmup, which allows for early bird shopping and an opportunity to meet and greet with vendors and special guests. The warm up takes place on October 19, 4pm-9pm, and the actual festival will take place on October 20 from 12pm-7pm.

New York State Sheep and Wool Festival | October 21-22

Located at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, the renowned New York State Sheep and Wool Festival draws hundreds of vendors and exhibitors from across the summer. This event, which celebrates the Northeast’s thriving livestock and fiber industries, offers an expansive number of activities and a one-stop shopping destination for all things fiber and fiber arts. Whether you want to fawn over little lambs in the livestock shows, browse the fleece sale, stock up on yarn, take crafting workshops, visit the petting zoo, or shop finished wool garments, there's something for everyone. There’s also a used equipment auction where you can get everything for livestock raising and fiber crafts from lambing pens spinning wheels and shears. The New York State Sheep and Wool Festival is open October 21 from 9am-5pm and October 22 from 9am-4pm. Pre-sale online tickets are $12, and at-the-gate tickets are $15.

Country Folk Art Craft Show | November 17-19

The Country Folk Art Craft Show is a home decor lover’s dream. This edition of the roving craft show will take place on the grounds of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy and offers a range of home products and styles. Shop shabby chic, whimsical, vintage, and fine arts pieces. Quilts, hand-poured candles and soaps, jewelry, stained glass, and wood carvings are just some of the handmade wares that will be for sale. Many products are upcycled or repurposed, and there’s holiday decor available for shoppers looking to get a jump on the season’s spirit. Founded by mother-daughter duo Betty Long and Rhonda Blakely almost 40 years ago, the original show occurred in Michigan. The Country Folk Art Craft Show will be in the Hudson Valley on November 17 from 5pm-9pm, November 18 from 10am-5pm, and November 19 from 10am-4pm.