Hudson Valley Events This Week | January 29-February 4

This week's events in the Hudson Valley range from genre-spanning live music shows to a family-friendly festival and a film series.

Jill Sobule



February 1 at the Egremont Barn

In 1995, singer-songwriter Jill Sobule made history when “I Kissed a Girl,” a track off her self-titled second album, became the first-ever openly queer-themed Billboard Top 20 single; another song from the same release, the satirical “Supermodel,” was featured in the movie Clueless. She costars with former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Julia Sweeny in “The Jill and Julia Show” and has performed with Neil Young, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Bragg, Steve Earle, Warren Zevon, Tom Morello, and John Doe and on bills with Don Henley, Joe Jackson, X, and Lloyd Cole. The songstress will do this enticingly intimate evening in the Berkshires. 7:30pm. $20.

Glen David Andrews

February 2 at the Falcon

The name of trombonist and singer Glen David Andrews’s latest album, Le Treme Carnival, gives a clue into the ebullient vibes within. The New Orleans native’s origins musical roots run deep and broad: His big brother Derrick Tabb plays with the renowned Rebirth Brass Band and their cousin is the celebrated Trombone Shorty. Andrews leads his own boisterously swinging band, which fuses traditional jazz with funk, gospel, blues, and rock to make each of their engagements—such as this one in Marlboro—a big damn party. (Nels Cline’s Concentrik Quartet explores February 7; the Junco Partners jam February 9.) 7pm. Donation requested.

“Iridescence”

Through February 18 at the HoloCenterThe hologram is one of the most recent artistic mediums to be developed. The HoloCenter lost its space on Roosevelt Island, in New York City, during the pandemic, and relocated to 518 Broadway in Kingston last August. The gallery celebrates the move upstate with its first group show: "Iridescence," which brings together new art holograms from around the world and is up through February 18.

Petite Noir

February 2 at No Fun

Congolese singer-songwriter, musician, and producer Petite Noir (born Yannick Diekeno Ilunga in 1990) got his start as half of the duo Popskarr and made his solo debut with the 2015 EP The King of Anxiety, which found much favor at Pitchfork and elsewhere. Now signed to WARP Records, he just released Motherfather, which blends art pop, postpunk, hip-hop, electronica, Afrobeat, and modern R&B. With Jordan Taylor Hill and Wavy Cunningham. (Flatwounds, Ngame, and others rock February 1; Jon Spencer wails February 11.) 7pm. $15.64. Troy.

Winter Hoot



February 2-4 at the Ashokan Center



Think of the Winter Hoot as a weekend-long house party hosted by musicians Ruth Ungar Merenda and her husband Mike Merenda at the Ashokan Center, their bucolic home in the woods. The three-day festival kicks off with a Friday night performance by local folk royalty Jay Ungar and Molly Mason. Saturday’s line-up includes Mikaela Davis (read a profile of Davis on page 64), singer Storey Littleton, with the Merendas’ band, the Mammals, headlining. On-site lodging available, sold separately. Weekend pass, $50. Olivebridge.

Lenny Kaye

February 3 at the Local

As the founding guitarist of the Patti Smith Group and the compiler of Nuggets, Lenny Kaye is among the most impactful icons in the rock ’n’ roll pantheon. He’s also a producer (Suzanne Vega, Soul Asylum) and author whose most recent literary effort, 2022’s Lighting Striking: Ten Transformative Moments in Rock and Roll, examines selected flashpoint scenes from across the music’s timeline: Memphis in 1954, Liverpool in 1962, San Francisco in 1967, New York in 1975, etc. For this intimate eve he’ll read from the book, tell stories, and perform solo acoustic songs. (Joy Clark strums February 1; Cindy Cashdollar and Tombs Dixon tap in February 24.) 8pm. $35.44. Saugerties.

Game Changers Film Series

February 1-June 20 at UPAC and the Bardavon



Running through the end of June, this film series will feature a dozen movies that revolutionized cinema. The classic of classics, Orson Welle’s Citizen Kane kicks off the screenings on February 1. A number of movies well known to contemporary moviegoers will be shown, including Black Panther (February 15) and Moonlight (June 20). The real gems here are less well-known films, like Akira Kurosawa’s film noir masterpiece from 1949, Stray Dog (March 7) and Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s Close-Up, a tale of fractured human identity from 1990 (May 9). Free. Poughkeepsie and Kingston.

“Alice by Heart”

February 2-11 at the Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck



Inspired by Lewis Carrol’s Alice in Wonderland, this musical by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater (“Spring Awakening”), was first performed by London’s Royal National Theater in 2012. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their favorite, cherished book and journey once more down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. This Teens on Stage production is directed by Lynne Czajka with musical direction by Russell McCook. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 3pm. $19. Rhinebeck.



The Artichoke Storytelling Series



February 3 at the Howland Cultural Center



Now in its fifth year, the Artichoke features award-winning storytellers from such well-known series and podcasts as “The Moth,” “Story Collider,” and “Risk,” as well as the occasional Beaconite thrown in to round out the lineup. Artichoke stories tend be funny or uplifting—they can get dark, but they usually end on a high note—and they are under 10 minutes. These are rapid-fire storytelling events with seasoned raconteurs. The February show will feature Gastor Almonte, Michaela Murphy, Jamie Brickhouse, Sean O’Brien, Ivy Eisenberg, and Tina McKenna. 8pm. $20. Beacon.



