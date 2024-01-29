Philippe Petit to Walk the High Wire Again

In 1974, Philippe Petit stepped into history when he became the first—and certainly only—human being ever to walk on a high wire that stretched between the two now-gone World Trade Center towers. On February 1, the French-born Woodstock resident, who was profiled in the May 2021 issue of Chronogram, will once again take to the hire wire for another nail-biting feat of derring-do, this time inside New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

The 74-year-old aerialist will traverse a 600-foot wire set up beneath the eaves of the landmark cathedral in Morningside Heights, nearly 100 feet above the historic structure’s floor, walking through an art installation made from colorful, 75-foot ribbons hung from its ceiling. Titled “The Ribbon Walk,” the feat marks Petit’s third public daredevil performance at the site; in 1982, he walked outside the 1911 building, on a wire suspended 150 feet over Amsterdam Avenue, to celebrate the long-awaited resumption of construction work at the church, where he is an artist-in-residence.





Philippe Petit will perform “The Ribbon Walk” at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York on February 1 at 6pm (doors open at 5:15pm). General admission tickets are $25-$50.