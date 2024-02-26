Cocoon Theatre Opens New Space in Red Hook

Founded 24 years ago, the non-profit Cocoon Theatre performing arts organization is opening a new theater and dance space in Red Hook with a special open house event on March 2.

The San Millan family created the Cocoon Theatre group in 2000 as a puppetry and dance troupe that performed for New York City school students and grew quickly with appearances at myriad events. Cocoon’s mission focuses on exploring and offering ideas that are lacking in the typical theater and dance fare encountered by children, and it now encompasses a working studio and theater alongside its puppet shows and voluminous storytelling program.

The free open house will take place from 4 to 6pm and promises refreshments, live music by Craig Chin, and class registration opportunities. Following the open house, at 7pm the organization will present a full evening of performance that includes Treatment, a solo modern dance piece choreographed and performed by Bard College Professor of Dance Emeritus Jean Churchill; Cranial Fracking, a satirical theater piece performed by Cocoon cofounder Marguerite San Millan; and a reading by Ana-Miren San Millan of an excerpt from In the Beginning, a new memoir coauthored with her sister, Magdalene San Millan that draws on their humorous and provocative childhood in the theater company. There is a suggested donation of $20 for the 7pm event.

The Cocoon Theatre space is located at 25 East Market Street in Red Hook.