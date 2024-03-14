PKX Arts and Film Festival Returns to Poughkeepsie April 18-20

Opportunities for young artists to demonstrate their creative power are often few and far between, the public platform typically reserved for older professionals. The Art Effect’s PKX Festival, returning to Poughkeepsie April 18-20, hands the microphone over to young artists for a three-day celebration of emerging voices that showcases the vibrant potential for collaboration among the city’s youngest residents. During the free, three-day festival, families, friends, and the public can participate in youth-led, family-friendly art and media activities and view the art of talented teens from Poughkeepsie and across the world.

click to enlarge Image courtesy The Art Effect

“At the heart of this celebration is the Youth Arts Empowerment Zone (YAEZ), a long-term initiative to establish a youth-led arts district along Main Street with The Art Effect’s Trolley Barn Gallery as its anchor institution,” says The Art Effect’s Director of Marketing and Communications. “The PKX Festival is a vital part of advancing the YAEZ's mission of fostering youth-driven place-keeping in Poughkeepsie through artistic expression.”

The festival kicks off on Thursday, April 18 at 6pm at the Trolley Barn Gallery on Main Street with the opening of the PKX Art Exhibition, which invites the public to view the work of teens aged 14-19. After the reception, the Trolley Barn Gallery will host a Pop-Up Fashion Show, highlighting the talents of local youth. On Friday at 6:30pm, the Film Showcase will preview short films produced by youth from Poughkeepsie and around the country. Following the showcase, Poughkeepsie youth who participated in The Art Effect’s winter break workforce training intensive with artist Hezues R., a filmmaker and media entrepreneur and Poughkeepsie High School alumnus, will debut their collaborative film, The Last String. The evening will culminate with an awards presentation and Q&A with the youth filmmakers.

Image courtesy The Art Effect

On Saturday, April 20, the festivities begin at 2pm with family friendly art and media activities offered by a variety of community partners, including Brain and Body Coalition, Celebrating the African Spirit, Charlia Frank, Fall Kill Creative Works, Family Services, The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center, Poughkeepsie High School Art Club, Poughkeepsie Farm Project, Poughkeepsie Open Studios, and Pershing King Organics. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, music, demos, performances, and the unveiling of a public art sculpture by The Art Effect’s MADLab Youth Artists, who will delve in the ideas behind their sculpture in the afternoon.

click to enlarge Image courtesy The Art Effect

The festival organizers drew inspiration for this year’s theme, “Droppin’ Jewels,” from PKX Festival Committee and Youth Curatorial Team member Keli Faircloth’s grandmother, who often said to her, "Child, I just dropped some jewels on you," as a way of conveying the wisdom she was passing down. Its spirit of intergenerational community empowerment defines this year’s festival, which is aimed at unearthing the creative and collaborative energy of Poughkeepsie, with the city’s talented young artists leading the way.

The Art Effect’s PKX Festival takes place Thursday, April 18 through Saturday, April 20. All events and activities are free and open to the public. To learn more, visit Thearteffect.org/tae-events/pkx.