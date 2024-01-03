5 Film Events Happening in January at Hudson Valley Indie Theaters

In between packing up holiday decorations and deciding what resolutions to make (or keep) for 2024, January also offers the opportunity to catch a few films released during the holiday season. Popular films, like Ferrari, Poor Things, and The Boy and the Heron, continue to dominate at the box office, while other smaller flicks are finally getting a chance on the big screen at local indie theaters. Not only that, but these theaters are filling the gaps in programming with some exciting live events, classic films, and documentary screenings.

Whether you're trying to catch up in time to make your personal “Best Films of the Year” list or just seeking a fun night out at the cinema, you'll have no shortage of choices at indie theaters across the Hudson Valley. Here are five movies and events that you can catch in January.

Anatomy of a Fall

The film that won the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall is required viewing for indie film buffs. Following the story of a woman in the aftermath of her husband’s suspicious death, the movie equally balances courtroom drama with true crime mystery. A beautiful exploration of relationships, loneliness and murder, the film has already garnered critical praise as one of the best of the year. This is in no small credit to the lead performance from German actress Sandra Hüller, who adds a sharp sensitivity to the character, also named Sandra, that leaves the audience in a constant state of curiosity but also suspicion.

Anatomy of a Fall is currently playing through January 22 at Time & Space Limited Theatre.

Casablanca

When one of the greatest films ever made hits a big screen in your area, what other choice do you have? If you've never experienced Michael Curtiz's Casablanca in its larger-than-life glory, then The Rosendale Theatre has you covered this month with the latest installment in their "Classic Film Series." The film follows a cynical bartender in 1941 Morocco, who rediscovers an old flame and must make the choice between love and what's right. The Humphrey Bogart- and Ingrid Bergman-led classic won Best Picture at the Academy Awards that year and is regarded as having created many tropes in cinema, across all genres, that are still utilized to this day. It's also got an amazing score and soundtrack.

Casablanca screens January 11 at The Rosendale Theatre.

All of Us Strangers

"Strangely." That's how Adam (played by Andrew Scott from “Fleabag”) describes his efforts to write about his parents. Since he’s been traveling almost daily to his childhood home to speak to his parents, who died when he was 11 years old and haven't aged a day since 1987, “strangely” seems like an accurate description. Writer/director Andrew Haigh crafts his latest film with such intimacy and sensitivity that you almost can't bear to watch these characters interact in any way that is other than loving, and thankfully, you get plenty of that. Easily one of the best films of the year, you can expect quite a lot of buzz around this movie in the coming weeks as it gets a wider release. Andrew Scott is a guaranteed nominee for Best Actor with his lovely and heartbreaking performance at the center of the film. With an all-star supporting cast, including Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy, you definitely don't want to sleep on this one.

All of Us Strangers starts January 12 at Upstate Starr Cinema.

Common Ground

Common Ground is a riveting and timely documentary from Josh and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, the directors of Kiss the Ground, which aims to shine a light on how the betterment of our planet's soil could lead to solutions to many of our environment's problems. With an all-star cast (including Jason Momoa and Laura Dern), the documentary has been praised for its cinematography and use of infographics, as well as personal stories from farmers around the world. The film works to not only inform the audience but to help them feel a sense of urgency and legitimacy for our situation when it comes to regenerative soil. From courtrooms to laboratories to the very farms where our food is grown, their research into how we got here, and what we can do for future generations is just as poignant and beautiful as it is upsetting and important.

Common Ground screens January 14 at The Crandell Theatre.

Boondocks Film Society Presents: Tangerine

One of the most fascinating and different ways to watch a movie in the Hudson Valley is with the Boondocks Film Society, who run semi-immersive, pop-up film event series at dozens of locations across the local area. Picking movies from all genres, they seek to highlight films that they feel are underappreciated and worthy of celebration, such as Big Night, Memoria, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, utilizing professionals from the local area to create a one-of-a-kind film screening filled with music, food, drinks, art and more.

This month they'll be showing Sean Baker's (The Florida Project, Red Rocket) directorial debut, Tangerine, which was one of the best films of 2015, and is just as special a movie as the event they have planned around it. The film follows a transgender sex worker who, along with her best friend, attempts to track down her ex-boyfriend/pimp who was unfaithful to her while she was in jail. The film is just as funny and touching as it is impressive in its style, capturing the beautiful landscapes and skylines of Hollywood on simple iPhone 5S smartphones.

Organizers Jeff Palfini, Cindy Heslin, David Ruchman, Rufus de Rham, and Alix Diaconis have curated an evening of donuts and sangria, a more winning combination than you might think. Producer, dj, and musician Ethical Drift will kick off the night with a live set; and limited, commemorative posters for the film, designed by Cindy Heslin, will be handed out to each guest upon arrival. You can check out some of their previous posters and events here or sign up for their mailing list.

Tangerine screens January 20 at The Moviehouse.