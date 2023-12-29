Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2023

If New Year’s is for looking ahead; making intentions, goals, and plans; year’s end is for looking back at the accomplishments and projects of the sunsetting year as you flip the last calendar page. A creative reconciliation, a friendly back pat. To that end, we bring you a round-up of our readers’ favorite Chronogram stories of 2023. Mind you, they weren’t all written this year but they did rank this year, and the list doesn’t include print reads (duh). With no further ado…the most popular articles of 2023.

Everyone loves a good bar makeover, especially when a so-called “cop bar” re-assimilates into the public domain. Such is the story with the Corner Bar & Grill, which occupied a corner lot Delaware Ave between Midtown Kingston and Ponchockie for close to a decade. In July, we reported that the building was purchased by a group of Poughkeepsie business partners including Davina Thomasula of Goodnight Kenny and Charlie Webb of Hudson & Packard. The goal was to have the spot open serving beer, cocktails, and pizza by year’s end but the timeline appears to have been punted out to 2024. Follow the Sorry Charlie Instagram for updates.

Animals never go out of style—especially with kids—as will attest this consistently chart-topping 2019 article. From farms with livestock petting zoos to animal sanctuaries and fiber farms, this round-up offers the definitive guide for parents looking to have a furry family outing with the little ones.

TBH we couldn’t tell you whether our readers use this list more as a reference for romantic sunset spots or celestial stargazing, but what we do know is that ever since it was published in August 2019 it’s been a top performer. Sunsets are nature’s daily bouquet and stargazing on a warm night is one of summer’s quintessential joys—though both of these activities can be done year round. From fire towers to riverfront parks this is a great list to keep on hand for a low-intensity, high-reward outing.

The mysterious and sudden closure of celebrity chef John DeLucie’s Merchant’s Social in Hudson at the close of 2022 is no doubt what drove traffic to this September 2022 article. We too wish that it contained the juicy details of scandal or at least some relief in the form of answers that its recent readers were no doubt after, but an October 2023 email to their (former) PR person only yielded this response: “They are closed and most of the staff was let go etc. so no clue. They have not returned any messages.” The mystery continues…

People love a long weekend, what can we say? We tend to publish a similar round-up like this every year for Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Indigenous People’s Day. Memorial Day though, the unofficial start to summer, is clearly the people’s pick. This year’s activities were a particularly fun mix of antique and artisanal fairs, outdoor movies, and dance parties.

When one bar closes another opens…and the people wait with baited breath for news of what’s to come. In March, we reported that Uptown Kingston's historic stone Tappen House, where Crown Lounge used to be, had reopened as Salt Box. The new owners traded Parisian cabaret vibes for a vintage-retro look, and craft cocktails for $4 domestic beers with a vibe straddling high-brow/low brow, a new species of “classy dive bar” open daily.

With their signature flavor, BjornQorn took to market a snack beloved by children of hippies everywhere: popcorn dusted in nutritional yeast. In January, to much ado, we reported that the local snack maven had purchased the iconic Skate Time 209 facility in Accord with the plan to turn the 30,000-square-foot space into a dual-purpose skating rink and popcorn production facility. Not long after, the space (re)debuted as a roller rink and has hosted many a roller disco, adult skate, and themed party nights since.

In April, we profiled the now 47-year-old singer-songwriter and cult queen of contemporary cabaret. In the past decade, Palmer, who’s not one to sit still long, has published a bestselling book, recorded five solo and joint albums, and done six tours. Not to mention having a son and divorcing author Neil Gaiman. So there was plenty of ground to cover in this well-performing piece.

We try to write this piece every January with as much rumor mill fodder as we can conjure. This year we went 19 for 21—pretty damn good. Little Rico never did make the jump to a second location in Woodstock. Nor did Nama Omakase ever open its doors to serve premium sushi in Hudson (sad). We’re still counting the Woodstock outpost of Cinnamon in our favor because the last news we had from owner Shiwanti Widyarathna in early December was that they were planning to open “very soon.”

Sure, bring some food and you can technically have a picnic anywhere you hike. But our round-up of six destinations offering superb vistas and a nice trek for your al fresco supper hit the sweet spot for readers as our number 1 most-read piece of 2023. From the timeless beauty of Poet’s Walk to the less-traveled Vroman’s Nose trail in Schoharie County, tuck this round-up away for next summer’s gingham-lined outings.