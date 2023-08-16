With the increasingly wide array of legal recreational cannabis products available today, it’s easy for the average consumer to be a little intimidated on what should be a simple shopping trip.

Looking for a quick crash course on how to pair up cannabis to achieve your desired effect? We partnered with award-winning Massachusetts dispensary Canna Provisions, exclusive home of the Smash Hits cannabis line, to put together this handy guide for choosing the best cannabis products to meet your needs.

The Best Cannabis Products for Sleep

Around 85 percent of medical users state that cannabis helps them sleep, and studies on cannabis for sleep have revealed that cannabinoids may lower sleep onset times, improve the quality of sleep, and possibly help with sleep disturbances. The research into cannabis for sleep is still in its preliminary stages though, so those looking to consume cannabis for sleep should consider exploring a few different products to see how their bodies react to various formulations and onset times.

However, cannabis flower strains with Indica-dominant genetics are notorious for sleep-supporting properties. While the best strain for sleep can definitely vary by person, a few favorite Indica strains in Canna Provisions’ Smash Hits collection include Biscotti Mintz, California Raisins, and Hippy Slayer, as well as Animal Face by Rythm and Sugar Plum Sunset from High Supply.

Looking for a slower-acting cannabis product? Wana’s Stay Asleep Gummies and Levia's water-soluble Dream Tincture are great options, too.

The Best Cannabis Products for Energy

If Indicas are ideal for sleep, then it makes sense that Sativas and Sativa-leaning hybrids would be known for their energizing effects. When it comes to flower, you can’t go wrong with Canna Provisions’ Smash Hits strains like Stardawg, Blue Dream, Lemon OG Haze, which come in convenient pre-rolls, or a “Rock and Ready to Roll” pre-ground bud pack of California Raisins.



Consumers looking for a little pep in their step can also turn to a hot new minor cannabinoid called THCV (short for tetrahydrocannabivarin). Research is still in the works to determine THCV’s full range of effects, but it reportedly has energizing and focusing benefits. COAST’s 1:1:1 THCV:CBG:CBD Raspberry Lime Gummies and Betty's Eddie's Go Betty Go Watermelon Chews are two edibles with THCV tailor-made for battling that 3pm slump.

The Best Cannabis Products for Stress

Cannabis has long been known for producing a majorly chilled out effect. When shopping for cannabis for stress, look for Indica-dominant strains that are known for their soothing nature, and avoid Sativa-dominant strains that are known to be energizing or induce paranoia.

For all-day support without the classic couch-lock effect, an edible like the 1906 Bliss Drops with a balancing 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC can be a good choice. If you prefer something for acute instances of stress, you may want to take a hit or two of a cannabis vape made with extracts from a good soothing strain like the Treeworks Live Rosin collab with Smash Hits Chem 91 or go straight for the heavy hitters like the Indica-forward Biscotti Mintz and Lilac Cookies from the Smash Hits collection.

The Best Cannabis Products for Pain

For far longer than medical cannabis has been legal in any state, people have turned to cannabis for pain relief. Now that state-by-state legalization is making cannabis less stigmatized and more accessible to people that need it, cannabis pain relief is kind of a big deal. The majority of states that have medical cannabis for specific conditions recognize chronic pain as a qualifying condition.

Indica, hybrid, and Sativa cannabis strains can all have their place in pain management. According to Medical News Today, Sativa-dominant strains are often preferred to improve mood or energy levels among pain patients. By contrast, Indica strains are often preferred for sleep or more acute levels of pain.

For acute pain, consumers typically find a faster-acting method of consumption, like smoking or vaping cannabis that is high in THC to be more effective. Think the OG Chemdog 91 from Smash Hits, which can often have over 30 percent THC.

For those looking for cannabis options that will provide ongoing support throughout the day while still allowing them to be alert and productive, lower-THC products or strains are often the go-tos. Wynk Lime Twist 1:1 Seltzer and Betty’s Eddies Smashin’ Passion Fruit Chews are great edibles. For a THC product that can be used without intoxication, opt for a cannabinoid-infused topical like THC Cooling Balm from Nordic Goddess that is applied directly to the area of discomfort.

The Best Cannabis Products for Menopause

The onset of menopause produces a grab-bag of effects, many of which are related to loss of estrogen. But whether it’s lack of energy, sleep loss, joint aches, or weight gain, cannabis is increasingly being used to address the effects of menopause.

With its reputation for suppressing appetite and increasing energy, THCV is a real game-changer for anyone dealing with menopause. COAST’s 1:1:1 THCV:CBG:CBD Raspberry Lime Gummies and Betty's Eddie's Go Betty Go Watermelon Chews are two high-quality edibles with a substantial amount of THCV that may help ease the transition.

Anyone going through menopause also knows that it can be a real knock to the libido. But never fear—cannabis has a reputation for helping in that department, too. The 1906 Love Drops with CBD and THC, Sira Naturals Personal Lubricant, and CBD Intimacy Oil from Sawyer Farms are all top-notch cannabis products made for getting in the mood.

